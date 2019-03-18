Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Kopano WebApp 3.5.3

Kopano Groupware kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dat kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. De Kopano WebApp is het onderdeel dat een webapplicatie aanbiedt waarmee eindgebruikers van de functionaliteit gebruik kunnen maken. Hiervan is enkele dagen geleden versie 3.5.3 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

WebApp 3.5.3 final available

This release introduces prefetch feature that fetches the body of emails after login, resulting in a snappier performance when reading emails.

There are two new config options related to this feature. https://stash.kopano.io/projects/KW/repos/kopano-webapp/browse/config.php.dist#185
  • The amount of items to prefetch
  • The prefetch interval
The amount of items that are fetched per batch is currently not configurable and set to 5.

Further improvements are
  • Fixed bug in Mattermost plugin for WebApp related to DeskApp download behavior. If you experience download issues from the Mattermost plugin while using DeskApp consider upgrading to this version.
  • You can choose to use English abbreviations for reply, forward when using a non-English (Setting found in Email settings)
  • Additional categories specified by the admin now extend the user categories. When a user makes any change to this category, it will be saved it the user categories.
The changelog can be found here.

Updating can be done through the repositories, packages can be downloaded from the portal or from the download server. For community members nightly packages are available here.

If you have feedback, we’d love to hear it here in the forum.

Versienummer 3.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kopano
Download https://download.kopano.io/supported/webapp:/final
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 18-03-2019 13:38
0 • submitter: MindStorm

18-03-2019 • 13:38

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: MindStorm

Bron: Kopano

Lees meer

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True