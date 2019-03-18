Kopano Groupware kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dat kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. De Kopano WebApp is het onderdeel dat een webapplicatie aanbiedt waarmee eindgebruikers van de functionaliteit gebruik kunnen maken. Hiervan is enkele dagen geleden versie 3.5.3 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

WebApp 3.5.3 final available



This release introduces prefetch feature that fetches the body of emails after login, resulting in a snappier performance when reading emails.



There are two new config options related to this feature. https://stash.kopano.io/projects/KW/repos/kopano-webapp/browse/config.php.dist#185 The amount of items to prefetch

The prefetch interval The amount of items that are fetched per batch is currently not configurable and set to 5.



Further improvements are Fixed bug in Mattermost plugin for WebApp related to DeskApp download behavior. If you experience download issues from the Mattermost plugin while using DeskApp consider upgrading to this version.

You can choose to use English abbreviations for reply, forward when using a non-English (Setting found in Email settings)

Additional categories specified by the admin now extend the user categories. When a user makes any change to this category, it will be saved it the user categories. The changelog can be found here.



Updating can be done through the repositories, packages can be downloaded from the portal or from the download server. For community members nightly packages are available here.



If you have feedback, we’d love to hear it here in the forum.