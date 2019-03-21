De Document Foundation heeft de tweede update voor versie 6.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.2 treffen we onder meer een nieuw menu met tabbladen aan en hebben de iconen in het klassieke menu ook een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kan het beter overweg met EMF+ vector-afbeeldingen van Microsoft Office, is de manier waarop veranderingen in documenten worden bijgehouden veranderd wat tot flinke prestatieverbeteringen leidt en kunnen cellen uit Calc nu probleemloos in Writer worden ingevoegd. Versie 6.2.2 kende twee release-candidates waarin 55 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 6.2.2 rc1:
Bugs fixed in 6.2.2 rc2:
- tdf#90243 SIDEBAR: Named shapes incorrectly named in custom animation tab
- tdf#93951 Changing a formula calculation to include § causes truncation
- tdf#101873 Cursor jumps to the begin of the document after searching for text not found
- tdf#110987 Binary MS Office files identified as template when they're opened lacking file extension or with "wrong" file extension
- tdf#116382 UI: Border and background item of header and footer drop-down menu should open the dialog of Page style > Header > 'More' button
- tdf#117761 Snake Algorithm unable to display accurate layout.
- tdf#117890 Math Online Help: The screenshots in the Symbols and Edit Symbols pages are unhelpful
- tdf#118707 Crash when cutting some content
- tdf#119720 kde5: Buttons in some dialogs only shown after repaint is triggered
- tdf#119890 Default directory for my documents is not xdg-user-dir DOCUMENTS
- tdf#120824 KDE5: Submenu for Edit -> Object doesn't appear
- tdf#121040 Different row height calculation in Linux and Windows in specific ODS
- tdf#121440 EDITING DOCX, Word document edited in Writer by typing after and before footnote number, the typed text become superscript
- tdf#121532 LO62b1: on macOS local help opens an empty page in default browser
- tdf#121949 Crash in: libsclo.so Copy block of cells to clipboard with focus on non-selected cell
- tdf#121970 kde5: Customizing menu breaks it
- tdf#122256 KDE5: no menu in data provider dialog
- tdf#122305 Form-Wizard: No wordwrap in Group Element and Combo Box Wizard for forms.
- tdf#122307 Wizards: Dialog for form elements like list box wizard or group box wizard isn't resizable any more
- tdf#122355 HELP button in Format Cells no longer opens help on Format Cells (it opens top of Help)
- tdf#122643 Crash in: libc-2.27.so after setting Named Ranges to e.g. F:F (non-absolute columns)
- tdf#122689 Cannot copy text from/to Libreoffice to/from other application in KDE
- tdf#122982 LibreOffice Calc cut/paste image anchored to cell not functioning as expected
- tdf#123057 MAILMERGE: Conditionally hidden sections can lead to wrong page count
- tdf#123090 Text in table in PPTX placed very oddly
- tdf#123393 FILEOPEN RTF Font size in table cell is too big
- tdf#123400 FILESAVE DOCX Data Label Separator is changing to Semicolon after exported
- tdf#123406 kde5: Crash pressing Esc in undocked Find toolbar
- tdf#123426 Number gets reversed when entered in Format Paragraph / Tabs / Position field
- tdf#123451 the "." in the numeric keypad inputs '.' instead of ',' when using the kde5 VCL in Calc
- tdf#123477 Array formula with COLUMN() function evaluates to #VALUE error
- tdf#123481 Threads get deadlocked in jurt
- tdf#123485 Excel 2003 xml file with xls extension detected as HTML
- tdf#123488 Colibre: There isn't Currency icon (32px) in Calc
- tdf#123575 Error 501 will be produced on loading an ods with formulas in which characters in sheet name is recognized as illegal Char, even if the file is loadable in Excel.
- tdf#123693 Libreoffice Draw Export to picture has size limit of 1000
- tdf#123705 After save a DOCX file, it gives a error when it try to be open
- tdf#123711 With only a Western language enabled the Font name listbox in the Character dialog is too wide, while the listbox for font Size is cramped
- tdf#123728 Printing via UNO hangs in certain situation
- tdf#123748 Time format may display uncorrected if value includes date
- tdf#123763 In Impress and Draw, the menu item to break apart a SVG graphic is missing
- tdf#123772 UNO: Setting dialog resizable has no effect
- tdf#49684 the Navigator gets the focus when starting a new document while the Navigator is open
- tdf#122129 Firebird: app must be forced to end after any use relation designer window - add table function causes immediate hang
- tdf#122484 UI: dialog Paragraph/Character, tab Font, box Family: search does not trigger autocomplete for font name
- tdf#122900 When opening the navigator, the caret is no longer positioned on the list
- tdf#123304 Cannot deactivate OpenType features anymore in 6.2
- tdf#123446 Writer crashes after undoing + redoing ToC insertion in middle of word
- tdf#123452 Big file size due to missing compression of EMF files
- tdf#123637 Crash when Navigate By Headings search wraps from end to beginning of file
- tdf#123694 crash: Not possible to set Y error bars in Cell range
- tdf#123745 kde5: Writer: Closing "Insert" -> "Section" dialog leads to crash
- tdf#123950 Inserting an envelope crashes upon choosing Format>Edit>Character in dialog box
- tdf#124028 Dialog to choose a font does not work anymore