Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van Ikea en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.88 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen.

0.88: Persons, Command line auth and event subscriptions



Release 0.88 has landed. It’s been a busy two weeks with a ton of cool stuff and improvements.



This release introduces a new person component thanks to @MartinHjelmare. With this component, Home Assistant can be set up to track the people in your home. Each person can be linked to a user and multiple device tracker entities. This release does basic device tracker state merging, which will be evolved in the future. Device trackers merging their own states will be phased out in favor of persons. You can configure persons via the config panel. To get started, add the person component to your configuration.yaml file: person:. If you want to automatically stay up to date with the latest default Home Assistant components, you can now also add default_config: to your config.



This release also extends the event dev tool to include an event debugger. It allows you to listen to core events and get them printend to the screen. This makes it easy to find the event data that your remote is sending out.



We also have a new command line auth provider. This will allow you to use a shell script to validate users logging in to the system. This gives a lot of flexibility. For example, you can now authenticate against LDAP. More info in the documentation.



@andrewsayre has been working hard on extending the SmartThings support. This release brings sensors and climate devices into the mix. Awesome!



Noteworthy breaking changes

We have tightened config validation, so expect a couple of new warnings. Platform configuration will no longer allow to contain keys that are not supported. This should help with finding typos in your current and future YAML configs. This will currently fallback to a warning and will become a full error in the future.

Note for Lovelace custom card developers: if you relied on the availability of in your code, you will have to update it to to get a similar component.

Note for custom component developers: We are moving to a new file structure. More information on our dev blog.



New Platforms Split googlehome to a component with device tracker platform (@ludeeus - #19971) (device_tracker docs) (googlehome docs) (breaking change) (new-platform)

Support for new velux api, added cover.velux (@Julius2342 - #18738) (velux docs) (cover.velux docs) (breaking change) (new-feature) (new-platform)

Add huawei_lte notify component (@scop - #19544) (notify docs) (new-platform)

Split out speedtest into a component and a sensor platform (@rohankapoorcom - #20527) (speedtestdotnet docs) (sensor.speedtest docs) (sensor.speedtestdotnet docs) (breaking change) (new-platform)

Add google home alarm sensor (@eliseomartelli - #20709) (googlehome docs) (new-platform)

Added command_line auth provider that validates credentials by calling a command (@efficiosoft - #19985) (new-feature) (new-platform)

GitHub Sensor (@timmo001 - #19561) (sensor.github docs) (new-platform)

Fix binary sensor in Ambient PWS (@bachya - #20801) (ambient_station docs) (new-platform)

XS1 component (@markusressel - #19115) (xs1 docs) (climate.xs1 docs) (sensor.xs1 docs) (switch.xs1 docs) (new-platform)

Add person component (@MartinHjelmare - #20290) (person docs) (new-platform)

Add default_config component (@balloob - #20799) (default_config docs) (script docs) (new-platform)

Add SmartThings Sensor platform (@andrewsayre - #20848) (smartthings docs) (new-platform)

CoolMasterNet Climate platform (@OnFreund - #20787) (climate.coolmaster docs) (new-platform)

Add Google pubsub component (@timvancann - #20049) (google_pubsub docs) (new-platform)

Ebusd integration (@CrazYoshi - #19607) (ebusd docs) (sensor.ebusd docs) (new-platform)

Add SmartThings Climate platform (@andrewsayre - #20963) (smartthings docs) (new-platform)

Add Rejseplanen danish public transport sensor component (@tomatpasser - #19885) (sensor.rejseplanen docs) (new-platform)

Norway air quality (@Danielhiversen - #20683) (new-platform)

Add Lock capability to SmartThings platform (@bendews - #20977) (smartthings docs) (new-platform)

Added HomeKit fan speed based on speed_list (@nd-net - #19767) (homekit docs) (new-feature)

Added command_line auth provider that validates credentials by calling a command (@efficiosoft - #19985) (new-feature) (new-platform)

Added more language options (@VirtualL - #20890) (sensor.darksky docs) (new-feature)

add fan support for spider thermostats (@peternijssen - #20897) (spider docs) (new-feature)

Add quirks info to ZHA device (@dmulcahey - #20923) (zha docs) (new-feature)

Added IDs and enabled workarounds for Yale YRD220, YRL220, YRD120 (@mw-white - #20929) (zwave docs) (new-feature)