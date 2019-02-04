Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van Tweaker jpgview. De ontwikkelaars achter Pi-hole hebben versie 4.2 met kort daarop een hotfix uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We’ve added a new blocking mode ( NODATA ), where blocked requested are replied with a status code of NOERROR and A / AAAA records are empty. It’s unclear if there are advantages to this mode over others, but you’re welcome to experiment with it.

In preparation of the new API we are working on, FTLDNS will now store its data in a shared-memory space, so that the API can come in and read from that memory to fulfill requests. In short, this means FTLDNS will be even lighter as it doesn’t have to care about sending the statistics to some requester. Instead, it will concentrate on generating the statistics and the API can read FTL’s data directly, resulting in reduced delays in the API.

We previously mentioned how you could work around a vulnerability regarding wpad entries. This fix is now in place as suggested by dnsmaq.conf.example .

We updated SQLite to 3.26.0

We fixed the query status if a forwarded query was partially replied to from the cache

We now prevent multiple static DHCP entries with same IP

And more…

We heard your feedback and we made sure to coordinate better to release our traditional install and our Docker install together. The docker image will be released when testing is complete.