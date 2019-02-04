Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Pi-hole 4.2.1

Pi-hole logo (75 pix)Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van Tweaker jpgview. De ontwikkelaars achter Pi-hole hebben versie 4.2 met kort daarop een hotfix uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Blocking Mode

We’ve added a new blocking mode (NODATA), where blocked requested are replied with a status code of NOERROR and A / AAAA records are empty. It’s unclear if there are advantages to this mode over others, but you’re welcome to experiment with it.

Shared Memory

In preparation of the new API we are working on, FTLDNS will now store its data in a shared-memory space, so that the API can come in and read from that memory to fulfill requests. In short, this means FTLDNS will be even lighter as it doesn’t have to care about sending the statistics to some requester. Instead, it will concentrate on generating the statistics and the API can read FTL’s data directly, resulting in reduced delays in the API.

wpad Vulnerability Fix

We previously mentioned how you could work around a vulnerability regarding wpad entries. This fix is now in place as suggested by dnsmaq.conf.example.

Fixes And Tweaks
  • We updated SQLite to 3.26.0
  • We fixed the query status if a forwarded query was partially replied to from the cache
  • We now prevent multiple static DHCP entries with same IP
  • And more…
Docker Version Also Updated

We heard your feedback and we made sure to coordinate better to release our traditional install and our Docker install together. The docker image will be released when testing is complete.

v4.2.1 Hotfix

We have released a small hotfix which addresses possible crashes experienced for users without libcap capabilities (running FTLDNS under root). For most users, this update will not change anything.

Versienummer 4.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/releases/tag/v4.2.1
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-02-2019 14:06
17 • submitter: Muncher

04-02-2019 • 14:06

17 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Muncher

Bron: Pi-hole

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Pi-hole

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+110+21+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1Yzord
4 februari 2019 14:09
Ik draai Diversion op mijn Asus router. Weet iemand of Pi-hole beter is? En kan Pi-hole alleen op een Pi draaien of ook op ander dev bordjes?
Reageer
+2daantjeboez
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:12
Bij mij draait Pi-hole gewoon op m'n (desktop) Ubuntu server. Werkt perfect! Ik ga er dus van uit dat het kan met andere bordjes. I.c.m. een Beagle Bone Black werkt het ook gewoon goed weet ik uit ervaring.

[Reactie gewijzigd door daantjeboez op 4 februari 2019 14:13]

Reageer
+1Yzord
@daantjeboez4 februari 2019 14:17
Mooi, heb nog een zooi Orange Pi’s liggen namelijk en de Asus router verliest soms de verbinding met de USB stick waar Diversion zijn logs naar schrijft. Ook heeft Diversion geen graphical stats zoals Pi-hole schijnbaar wel heeft, dus ik ga zeker even testen 👍
Reageer
0Vinzz
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:29
Ik gebruik Armbian met een Opi Zero Plus 5H quad core. Ik heb daarbij OpenVPN erop draaien en deze pusht de Pihole DNS route (=> laat DNSmasq luisteren op tunnel IP). Dit werkt top, en qua VPN snelheid trek ik mijn glasvezel bandbreedte ermee vol.
Reageer
+1lutjes
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:13
Pi-hole kan ook op andere bordjes draaien. draai het zelf virtueel op een ESX server in een vm.
Zolang je maar een linux systeem hebt waar het in kan draaien. draai zelf Ubuntu.
Reageer
+1iTec
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:13
Pi-hole kan je ook gewoon op een Linux VM'tje of machine draaien. Heb het een tijdje gebruikt echter voldeed mijn ublock origin in mijn browser al voor thuis.

Makkelijk commando om te installeren : curl -sSL https://install.pi-hole.net | bash

[Reactie gewijzigd door iTec op 4 februari 2019 14:16]

Reageer
+1chriistiix
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:14
Of het beter is ligt er natuurlijk aan wat je er exact mee wilt. Zo ver ik weet doen beide prima hun werk.
PiHole draait op alles waar ook Linux op kan draaien. .
Reageer
+1mroz
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:15
Hardware maakt niet uit, zolang je er maar een van deze OS-en op draait:
Raspbian: Jessie / Stretch
Ubuntu: 16.04 / 16.10
Fedora: 27 / 28
Debian: 8 / 9
CentOS: 7 (not ARM)

https://docs.pi-hole.net/...pported-operating-systems
Reageer
+1marquiss
@Yzord4 februari 2019 14:17
Ik heb hem op mijn Synology Nas draaien in een Ubuntu distro, voorheen draaide die op een Debian Distro. Volgens mij kun je hem op alle bordjes werkend krijgen waarop je linux kunt draaien (verder geen ervaring mee) maar waarom zou je dat perse willen? Alternatieven zijn volgens mij niet veel goedkoper. Een Arduino is bijvoorbeeld veel te traag om Pi-Hole te draaien. Je kan het ook op een Raspberry Pi Zero W draaien, die koop je al voor 10 euro.
Reageer
+1boner
4 februari 2019 14:12
voor mensen met een syno 416play (zoals ik) kun je hier kijken hoe je docker op een 416play kunt draaien....
https://global.download.s...ocker-x64-1.11.2-0316.spk

[Reactie gewijzigd door boner op 4 februari 2019 14:12]

Reageer
0Raziel
@boner4 februari 2019 14:37
Zat zelf ook te klooien met PiHole in Docker, maar kreeg het niet lekker werkend. M'n Docker-Pi had geen internet access, dus ben ik uiteindelijk maar weer teruggegaan naar mijn fysieke Pi. Zou op zich leuk zijn als ik een apparaat minder zou hoeven onderhouden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Raziel op 4 februari 2019 14:38]

Reageer
+1SuperPietje
4 februari 2019 14:13
Ik heb hem in een Hyper-V vm draaien
Reageer
0lenwar
4 februari 2019 15:02
Heb een aardig tijdje pihole gebruikt, maar gebruik nu dnscrypt-proxy geïnstalleerd (eerst op een pi, nu op een Unify Security Gateway.) Kan in principe hetzelfde, is alleen lichter in gebruikt (minder resources) en ondersteunt DNSCrypt (en DNS over HTTPS). Nu heb ik nu dus geforwarded staan naar de DNS-servers van Cloudflare die op hun beurt weer de DNSSec afhandelen en terugsturen naar m'n dnscrypt-proxy instance.

Het enige dat dnscrypt-proxy (nog) niet heeft is een (web-)GUI, maar dat vind ik dan weer niet schokkend. Sinds dat ik ben overgestapt snap ik, behalve het gebrek aan een GUI, niet dat mensen dit product nog gebruiken.
Reageer
0Vinzz
@lenwar4 februari 2019 15:18
Het is allemaal onderliggend DNSmasq dus je kan met Pihole exact hetzelfde.
Reageer
0Sjaak_Banaan
4 februari 2019 15:05
Heeft iemand een idee hoe ik Pi-hole ook op mijn Chromecast Ultra kan gebruiken?

Ik heb een Ubee EVW3226 modem van Ziggo, maar daar kan ik de DNS niet aanpassen geloof ik.
Moet ik een router kopen en het modem in bridge mode laten zetten of zijn er nog andere opties?
Reageer
0Vinzz
@Sjaak_Banaan4 februari 2019 15:10
Ik ben bang dat het met Ubee niet gata werken. Kan je geen nieuw/ander modem aanvragen?
Reageer
0cdnl
4 februari 2019 15:19
ik heb het al een paar jaar op een oude raspiberry pi 1 b+ draaien werkt perfect
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True