Netgear heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn AC1900 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7000 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van maar liefst 1300Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig, waarvan er een aan de wankant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt, en zijn een usb 2.0- en een usb 3.0-aansluiting aanwezig. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.9.64 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements:
Bug Fixes:
- Improves the network device identification.
Known Issues:
- Fixes the issue where the router should not remember the device name that was changed before the reset.
- Fixes the issue where the OpenVPN client Connection Type shows as wired in the Attached Devices page but no information about the client shows in the VPN Client Devices tables.
- Fixes the issue where the user can access the Internet Setup page via the Router/AP/Bridge/Repeating mode page.
- Fixes the issue where some functions are grayed out if the user is using Firefox as the web browser.
- Fixes the issue where watch devices cannot be detected and don’t display on the attached devices page.
- Fixes the issue where some devices will display an unknown device name.
- Fixes the issue where offline devices do not disappear.
- Fixes the issue where the device name will show an unknown string.
- When using the Nighthawk app, the login fails when the password contains special characters.
- The Internet will not disconnect when using a static WAN IP address and has reached the monthly traffic meter limit.
- When disabling Circle using the Nighthawk app, the GUI still shows the Circle status as enabled.