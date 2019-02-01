Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk 1.0.9.64

Netgear logo (90 pix)Netgear heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn AC1900 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7000 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van maar liefst 1300Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig, waarvan er een aan de wankant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt, en zijn een usb 2.0- en een usb 3.0-aansluiting aanwezig. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.9.64 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements:
  • Improves the network device identification.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes the issue where the router should not remember the device name that was changed before the reset.
  • Fixes the issue where the OpenVPN client Connection Type shows as wired in the Attached Devices page but no information about the client shows in the VPN Client Devices tables.
  • Fixes the issue where the user can access the Internet Setup page via the Router/AP/Bridge/Repeating mode page.
  • Fixes the issue where some functions are grayed out if the user is using Firefox as the web browser.
  • Fixes the issue where watch devices cannot be detected and don’t display on the attached devices page.
  • Fixes the issue where some devices will display an unknown device name.
  • Fixes the issue where offline devices do not disappear.
  • Fixes the issue where the device name will show an unknown string.
Known Issues:
  • When using the Nighthawk app, the login fails when the password contains special characters.
  • The Internet will not disconnect when using a static WAN IP address and has reached the monthly traffic meter limit.
  • When disabling Circle using the Nighthawk app, the GUI still shows the Circle status as enabled.
Versienummer 1.0.9.64
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000060566/R7000-Firmware-Version-1-0-9-64-All-Regions-except-China
Licentietype Freeware
Bron: Netgear

Update-historie

Reacties (1)

0bramv82
1 februari 2019 16:17
Het installeren van Asus WRT-Merlin firmware was een verademing. Nooit meer gedoe met deze router en harstikke stabiel
