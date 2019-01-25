Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Android-x86 8.1-r1

Het Android-x86-project richt zich op het porten van Android naar het x86-platform. Daarbij emuleert het geen Android, zoals BlueStacks App Player, Nox App Player en Genymotion wel doen. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden Android-x86 8.1-r1 uitgebracht, gebaseerd op Android 8.1.0 Oreo MR1. Google bracht deze Android-versie uit in december 2017 en het heeft even geduurd voordat men deze stabiel kreeg op het x86-platform. De beknopte aankondiging van de Android-x86 8.1-r1-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Android-x86 8.1-r1 (Oreo-x86)

The Android-x86 project is glad to announce the 8.1-r1 release to public. This is the first stable release for Android-x86 8.1 (oreo-x86). The prebuilt images are available in the following site: https://osdn.net/rel/android-x86/Release%208.1 https://www.fosshub.com/Android-x86.html

Key Features

The 8.1-r1 release is based on the latest Android 8.1.0 Oreo MR1 release (8.1.0_r60). The features include:
  • Support both 64-bit and 32-bit kernel and userspace with latest LTS kernel 4.19.15.
  • Support OpenGL ES 3.x hardware acceleration for Intel, AMD, Nvidia and QEMU(virgl) by Mesa 18.3.1.
  • Support OpenGL ES 2.0 via SwiftShader for software rendering on unsupported GPU devices.
  • Support hardware accelerated codecs on devices with Intel HD & G45 graphics family.
  • Support secure booting from UEFI and installing to UEFI disk.
  • A text based GUI installer.
  • Add theme support to GRUB-EFI.
  • Support Multi-touch, Audio, Wifi, Bluetooth, Sensors, Camera and Ethernet (DHCP only).
  • Auto-mount external usb drive and sdcard.
  • Add Taskbar as an alternative launcher which puts a start menu and recent apps tray on top of your screen and support freeform window mode.
  • Enable ForceDefaultOrientation on devices without known sensors. Portrait apps can run in a landscape device without rotating the screen.
  • Support arm arch apps via the native bridge mechanism. (Settings -> Android-x86 options)
  • Support to upgrade from non-official releases.
  • Add experimental Vulkan support for newer Intel and AMD GPUs. (Boot via Advanced options -> Vulkan support)
  • Mouse integration support for VMs including VirtualBox, QEMU, VMware and Hyper-V.
Known issues
  • Google Play Service may crash sometimes on the 32-bit image.
  • Suspend and resume doesn't work on some devices.
  • Nvidia GPU (nouveau) may hang sometimes.
  • 3D support of VMware is broken. (only non-accelerated mode works)
  • Taking photos doesn't work if Vulkan is enabled.
Versienummer 8.1-r1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website Android-x86
Download https://osdn.net/rel/android-x86/Release%208.1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Bron: Android-x86

Update-historie

