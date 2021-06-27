Het Android-x86-project richt zich op het porten van Android naar het x86-platform. Daarbij emuleert het geen Android, zoals BlueStacks App Player, Nox App Player en Genymotion wel doen. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden Android-x86 8.1-r6 uitgebracht, gebaseerd op de recentste Android 8.1.0 Oreo MR1. De beknopte aankondiging van de Android-x86 8.1-r6-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release Note 8.1-r6
The Android-x86 project is glad to announce the 8.1-r6 release to public. This is the sixth stable release for Android-x86 8.1 (oreo-x86). The prebuilt images are available in the following site as usual:
https://www.fosshub.com/Android-x86-old.html
https://osdn.net/rel/android-x86/Release%208.1
Key Features
The 8.1-r6 is mainly a security updates of 8.1-r5 with some bugfixes. We encourage users of 8.1-r5 or older releases upgrade to this one.
Released Files
- Update to latest Android 8.1.0 Oreo MR1 release (8.1.0_r81).
- Update to LTS kernel 4.19.195.
- Update Mesa to 19.3.5.
- Update alsa-lib and alsa-utils to 1.2.5, add alsa_alsamixer tool and ucm files.
- Fix unable to download native bridge libraries issue.
- Add more devices specific quirks.
This release contains these files. You can choose one of them depends on your devices. Most modern devices should be able to run the 64-bit ISO. For older devices with legacy BIOS, you may try the 32-bit ISO.
64-bit ISO: android-x86_64-8.1-r6.iso
sha1sum: c008d02f1001d6d3104a985d410b7538521646b0
32-bit ISO: android-x86-8.1-r6.iso
sha1sum: 00af73aab8336669dddbbd7050837aaab5486e08
64-bit rpm: android-x86-8.1-r6.x86_64.rpm
sha1sum: 0b90e15c33bea17b3b85d1cb17197bd48f3eb981
32-bit rpm: android-x86-8.1-r6.i686.rpm
sha1sum: ab0fc8f892fb0380e17afb5bf777bd0364d07b85
64-bit ISO with kernel 4.9: android-x86_64-8.1-r6-k49.iso
sha1sum: 313124ea2f8647b09321e20b56e0d5cb9417e0de
Recommended for VMware users