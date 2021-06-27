Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Android-x86 8.1-r6

Het Android-x86-project richt zich op het porten van Android naar het x86-platform. Daarbij emuleert het geen Android, zoals BlueStacks App Player, Nox App Player en Genymotion wel doen. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden Android-x86 8.1-r6 uitgebracht, gebaseerd op de recentste Android 8.1.0 Oreo MR1. De beknopte aankondiging van de Android-x86 8.1-r6-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Note 8.1-r6

The Android-x86 project is glad to announce the 8.1-r6 release to public. This is the sixth stable release for Android-x86 8.1 (oreo-x86). The prebuilt images are available in the following site as usual:
https://www.fosshub.com/Android-x86-old.html
https://osdn.net/rel/android-x86/Release%208.1

Key Features

The 8.1-r6 is mainly a security updates of 8.1-r5 with some bugfixes. We encourage users of 8.1-r5 or older releases upgrade to this one.
  • Update to latest Android 8.1.0 Oreo MR1 release (8.1.0_r81).
  • Update to LTS kernel 4.19.195.
  • Update Mesa to 19.3.5.
  • Update alsa-lib and alsa-utils to 1.2.5, add alsa_alsamixer tool and ucm files.
  • Fix unable to download native bridge libraries issue.
  • Add more devices specific quirks.
Released Files

This release contains these files. You can choose one of them depends on your devices. Most modern devices should be able to run the 64-bit ISO. For older devices with legacy BIOS, you may try the 32-bit ISO.

64-bit ISO: android-x86_64-8.1-r6.iso
sha1sum: c008d02f1001d6d3104a985d410b7538521646b0

32-bit ISO: android-x86-8.1-r6.iso
sha1sum: 00af73aab8336669dddbbd7050837aaab5486e08

64-bit rpm: android-x86-8.1-r6.x86_64.rpm
sha1sum: 0b90e15c33bea17b3b85d1cb17197bd48f3eb981

32-bit rpm: android-x86-8.1-r6.i686.rpm
sha1sum: ab0fc8f892fb0380e17afb5bf777bd0364d07b85

64-bit ISO with kernel 4.9: android-x86_64-8.1-r6-k49.iso
sha1sum: 313124ea2f8647b09321e20b56e0d5cb9417e0de
Recommended for VMware users
Versienummer 8.1-r6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website Android-x86
Download https://osdn.net/rel/android-x86/Release%208.1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-06-2021 23:30

27-06-2021 • 23:30

8 Linkedin

Bron: Android-x86

Update-historie

06-'21 Android-x86 8.1-r6 8
01-'19 Android-x86 8.1-r1 6
10-'18 Android-x86 8.1-rc2 15
07-'18 Android-x86 8.1-rc1 7
02-'18 Android-x86 7.1-r1 7

Lees meer

Android-x86

geen prijs bekend

Software

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1807+13+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Zeebaard
28 juni 2021 10:18
Leuk project, ik heb zojuist de website even bekeken en ga de ISO wel even uitproberen. Ik ben vooral benieuwd of dit leuk is om op oude hardware te draaien. De website staat wel vol met reclame en filmpjes die automatisch afspelen.. Dat geeft niet echt een fijne indruk qua betrouwbaarheid...
+1P_Tingen
28 juni 2021 08:17
Met de komst van Android apps naar Windows in versie 11, heeft een project als dit dan nog veel toegevoegde waarde?
+1AJediIAm
@P_Tingen28 juni 2021 11:27
Ik denk het wel.
- Geen licentiekosten.
- Minder lagen om te onderhouden en te patchen.
- Minder performance overhead (dichter bij het ijzer).
- Niet gelimiteerd aan de Amazon app store.
- En meer...
0beerse
@P_Tingen28 juni 2021 18:13
Natuurlijk heeft android on x86 meerwaarde ten opzichte van W10 en W11. Het is meer in het verlenge/vaarwater van ChromeOS en ChromiumOS.

Ten opzichte van W10 en W11 die android apps kunnen draaien kan dat juist een boost geven aan de beschikbaarheid van apps.
0beerse
@haling28 juni 2021 18:14
Mogelijk/waarschijnlijk niet. Voor zover ik weet zijn die EEEPC machines en omstreken gebaseerd op 32 bits architectuur. Voor het gemak ga ik er van uit dat de huidige os-en allemaal 64 bits zijn en 32 bits hardware niet meer ondersteunen.

Toegegeven, in het bericht wordt melding gemaakt van 32 bits iso-s. Maar zelfs linux ondersteunt mijn 32-bits hp-mini computer niet meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 28 juni 2021 19:25]

0haling
@beerse28 juni 2021 21:15
Maar zelfs linux ondersteunt mijn 32-bits hp-mini computer niet meer.
Jawel hoor! 14 Linux Distributions You Can Rely on for Your Ancient 32-bit Computer.

En anders kun je de boel zelf nog voor 32 bit compileren, maar dat is net wat meer werk.
0beerse
@haling29 juni 2021 12:12
Mijn hp-mini is de pricewatch: HP Compaq 2133 Mini-Note (FU353EA). Die mist de extentie om meer dan 4 gb te adresseren. De meeste 32 bits linux distributies hebben die wel nodig. Voor de programma's maakt het in de regel niet uit maar juist de kernel heeft daar wel degelijk last van.

Enneh, zelf compileren heb ik met Gentoo een paar jaar gedaan voor een hp-workstation, gewoon omdat het kon. Maar voor een laptopje zoals dit (en het weinige gebruik dat ik er voor heb) is een beetje buiten mijn prioriteiten.

Met mijn huidige inzichten had ChromiumOS een idee geweest, maar de 32 bits daarvan wordt ook al een tijdje niet meer onderhouden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

