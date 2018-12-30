Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 60.4.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft kort geleden versie 60.4 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen in het afhandelen van bijlagen, de spellingscontrole en het werken met templates. Nieuw in deze versie is onder meer een extensie die het versturen van grote bijlagen via een webopslagdienst mogelijk maakt.

New
  • WebExtensions FileLink API to facilitate FileLink add-ons. WeTransfer will be included in Thunderbird 60.5.0 and Dropbox is forthcoming.
Fixed
  • Decoding problems for messages with less common charsets (cp932, cp936)
  • New messages in the drafts folder (and other special or virtual folders) will no longer be included in the new messages notification
Known Issues
  • Crash when using custom sound for new email notification. Workaround: Use system sound.
  • Due to changes in the Mozilla platform profiles stored on Windows network shares addressed via drive letters are now addressed via UNC
  • CalDav access to some servers not working. Workaround: Set preference network.cookie.same-site.enabled to false.
  • Chat: Twitter not working due to API changes at Twitter.com

Versienummer 60.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/thunderbird/all.html
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

