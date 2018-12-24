Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: IntelliJ Idea 2018.3.2

JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep-static-analysis, intelligent-refactorings, debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2018.3.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2018.3.2 is released!

We’ve just finished putting together a new minor update for you! IntelliJ IDEA 2018.3.2 is here with several major changes:
  • Fixed the issue with the IDE freezes when searching in Hebrew: IDEA-199367.
  • Fixed the regression that causes builds to fail if the paths contain symlinks: IDEA-202775
  • Fixed the issue that causes a project update over SSH to fail if there are lots of repositories: IDEA-203005.
  • The library index now updates when JAR files are replaced: IDEA-187185.
  • Fix for an issue with the Gradle test runner: IDEA-203517.
  • Several fixes for the Quick Documentation popup: IDEA-203713, IDEA-198297.
  • Fixed the issue causing the IDE to not finish scanning files for index: IDEA-202979.
  • Fixed the regression that caused the autocompletion list to move: IDEA-201036.
We’ve also updated the bundled JDK version to v1.8.0_152-release-1343-b26, and with this new version we’ve been able to fix several important issues:
  • Fixed a regression to make it possible to enter backslash with Japanese keyboard: JRE-1057.
  • Fixed the issue with redundant files remaining after running a fast test process: JRE-1061.
For the full list of changes please refer to the IDE and JRE release notes. To download the edition of your choice, please visit our website or use Toolbox App.
Versienummer 2018.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

24-12-2018 16:31
submitter: Zidane007nl

24-12-2018 • 16:31

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: JetBrains

IntelliJ IDEA

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

