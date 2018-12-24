JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep-static-analysis, intelligent-refactorings, debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk- en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2018.3.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

IntelliJ IDEA 2018.3.2 is released!



We’ve just finished putting together a new minor update for you! IntelliJ IDEA 2018.3.2 is here with several major changes: Fixed the issue with the IDE freezes when searching in Hebrew: IDEA-199367.

Fixed the regression that causes builds to fail if the paths contain symlinks: IDEA-202775

Fixed the issue that causes a project update over SSH to fail if there are lots of repositories: IDEA-203005.

The library index now updates when JAR files are replaced: IDEA-187185.

Fix for an issue with the Gradle test runner: IDEA-203517.

Several fixes for the Quick Documentation popup: IDEA-203713, IDEA-198297.

Fixed the issue causing the IDE to not finish scanning files for index: IDEA-202979.

Fixed the regression that caused the autocompletion list to move: IDEA-201036. We’ve also updated the bundled JDK version to v1.8.0_152-release-1343-b26, and with this new version we’ve been able to fix several important issues: Fixed a regression to make it possible to enter backslash with Japanese keyboard: JRE-1057.

Fixed the issue with redundant files remaining after running a fast test process: JRE-1061. For the full list of changes please refer to the IDE and JRE release notes. To download the edition of your choice, please visit our website or use Toolbox App.