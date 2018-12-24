MikroTik heeft RouterOS 6.43.8 uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken, denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan een firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MAJOR CHANGES IN v6.43.8: telnet - do not allow to set "tracefile" parameter; Changes in this release: bridge - fixed IPv6 link-local address generation when auto-mac=yes;

capsman - fixed "group-key-update" parameter not using correct units;

crs3xx - improved data transmission between 10G and 1G ports;

console - properly remove system note after configuration reset;

dhcpv4-server - fixed dynamic lease reuse after expiration;

dhcpv6-server - properly handle DHCP requests that include prefix hint;

ethernet - fixed VLAN1 forwarding on RB1100AHx4 and RB4011 devices;

gps - added "coordinate-format" parameter;

led - fixed default LED configuration for RBMetalG-52SHPacn;

led - fixed PWR-LINE AP ethernet led polarity ("/system routerboard upgrade" required);

lte - disallow setting LTE interface as passthrough target;

lte - fixed DHCP IP acquire (introduced in v6.43.7);

lte - fixed passthrough functionality when interface is removed;

lte - increased reported "rsrq" precision;

lte - reset USB when non-default slot is used;

package - use bundled package by default if standalone packages are installed as well;

resource - fixed "total-memory" reporting on ARM devices;

snmp - added "tx-ccq" ("mtxrWlStatTxCCQ") and "rx-ccq" ("mtxrWlStatRxCCQ") values;

switch - fixed MAC learning when disabling interfaces on devices with Atheros8327 and QCA8337 switch chips;

system - fixed situation when all configuration was not properly loaded on bootup;

timezone - fixed "Europe/Dublin" time zone;

upgrade - automatically uninstall standalone package if already installed in bundle;

webfig - do not show bogus VHT field in wireless interface advanced mode;

winbox - added "allow-roaming" parameter in "Interface/LTE" menu;

winbox - allow to change VHT rates when 5ghz-n/ac band is used;

winbox - renamed "Radius" to "RADIUS";

winbox - show "Switch" menu on RB4011iGS+5HacQ2HnD and RB4011iGS+;

wireless - added new "installation" parameter to specify router's location;

wireless - improved stability for 802.11ac;

wireless - improvements in wireless frequency selection;