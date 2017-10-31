Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 388.13 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers voegen onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de GeForce GTX 1070 Ti en bevatten verder optimalisaties voor de spellen Call of Duty: WWII, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus en Need for Speed Payback. De changelog laat verder nog enkele bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Call of Duty: WWII

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Need for Speed Payback New Product Support Added support for the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. Changes and Fixed Issues There is no display on the second monitor. [2003222]

Yellow bang appears by the graphics entry in Device Manager. [1989210]

[Notebook][MS Hybrid][HDR]: On Hybrid systems where the discrete GPU drives the primary display, there is momentary corruption before a streaming game goes into full-screen mode. [200349552] Windows 10 Open Issues [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]

[GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]

[Windows 10 Fall Creators Update]: Color settings made in the NVIDIA Control Panel are not preserved across a system reboot or restart. [2009433] Windows 7 Open Issues [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]