De final release van AIMP versie 4.50 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. De complete lijst met veranderingen sinds versie 4.13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Common:
Audio Converter:
- Support for 4K monitors
- Support for monitors with different DPI
Music Library:
- An ability to close the app automatically after conversion
- The statistics are now shown after conversion (optional)
Player:
- Table - an ability to customize list of fields for grouping
- Table - an ability to customize list of fields that used for group details
- An ability to quick access to the "reset column filter" commands via context menu of filter button
- An ability to reset stats for selected files only
- An ability to size group details area in default skin
- Column customization menu no longer closes after the click
- New DB engine that improved performance by 10 times
- The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor and Comment columns have been added
Tag Editor:
- Decoders for the WebM and Matroska Audio formats have been added
- Support for MKA, AA3, AT3, OMA, YouTube file formats
- Support for lyrics in the .LRC and .SRT file formats (skin must support lyrics too)
- The "jump 5 sec back on start if playback is paused for more than 15 seconds" option has been added
- The "jump to next track on deleting playing file from playlist" option has been added
- The "restore playback position for each playlist" option has been added
Skin Engine:
- An ability to download lyrics from the Internet (additional plugins are required)
- The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor, Catalog, Compilation, ISRC, Rating and Encoder tag fields have been added
- Potential abilities have been extended