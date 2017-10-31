Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AIMP 4.50 build 2042

Door , 1 reactie, bron: AIMP

31-10-2017 • 18:36

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: AIMP

AIMP logo (75 pix)De final release van AIMP versie 4.50 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. De complete lijst met veranderingen sinds versie 4.13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Common:
  • Support for 4K monitors
  • Support for monitors with different DPI
Audio Converter:
  • An ability to close the app automatically after conversion
  • The statistics are now shown after conversion (optional)
Music Library:
  • Table - an ability to customize list of fields for grouping
  • Table - an ability to customize list of fields that used for group details
  • An ability to quick access to the "reset column filter" commands via context menu of filter button
  • An ability to reset stats for selected files only
  • An ability to size group details area in default skin
  • Column customization menu no longer closes after the click
  • New DB engine that improved performance by 10 times
  • The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor and Comment columns have been added
Player:
  • Decoders for the WebM and Matroska Audio formats have been added
  • Support for MKA, AA3, AT3, OMA, YouTube file formats
  • Support for lyrics in the .LRC and .SRT file formats (skin must support lyrics too)
  • The "jump 5 sec back on start if playback is paused for more than 15 seconds" option has been added
  • The "jump to next track on deleting playing file from playlist" option has been added
  • The "restore playback position for each playlist" option has been added
Tag Editor:
  • An ability to download lyrics from the Internet (additional plugins are required)
  • The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor, Catalog, Compilation, ISRC, Rating and Encoder tag fields have been added
Skin Engine:
  • Potential abilities have been extended

Versienummer 4.50 build 2042
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download http://www.aimp.ru/index.php?do=download
Bestandsgrootte 10,11MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

AIMP geen prijs bekend
Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0 berhav
31 oktober 2017 19:01
Ik gebruik AIMP hoofdzakelijk om internet radio stations te luisteren. Het is eigenlijk het enige kleine lichte standalone programma dat dat kan. Alleen de CPU belasting is wel eens hoog. Iemand ervaring met een ander 'internet radio programma?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*