Software-update: MailStore Home 10.2

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: Glamdring, bron: MailStore

18-10-2017 • 19:15

Submitter: Glamdring

Bron: MailStore

MailStore logo (75 pix)Versie 10.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2016, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. Sinds versie 10.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

MailStore Home 10.2
  • Digitally sign emails exported to the file system to ensure authenticity outside of the archive.
  • Help function is now context sensitive.
  • Hardening of encryption key management.
  • More details about skipped messages are shown in the profile summary.
  • "Test" button in Exchange profiles does not heed status of "Ignore SSL warnings" checkbox when autodiscovery mechanism is used.
  • Update of third party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.
MailStore Home 10.1.4
  • Support for the latest Microsoft Office 365 update (Exchange Server 15.20).

Versienummer 10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MailStore
Download http://www.mailstore.com/en/mailstore-home-email-archiving.aspx
Bestandsgrootte 10,37MB
Licentietype Freeware

MailStore Home geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

