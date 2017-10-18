Versie 10.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2016, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. Sinds versie 10.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
MailStore Home 10.2
MailStore Home 10.1.4
- Digitally sign emails exported to the file system to ensure authenticity outside of the archive.
- Help function is now context sensitive.
- Hardening of encryption key management.
- More details about skipped messages are shown in the profile summary.
- "Test" button in Exchange profiles does not heed status of "Ignore SSL warnings" checkbox when autodiscovery mechanism is used.
- Update of third party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.
- Support for the latest Microsoft Office 365 update (Exchange Server 15.20).