Versie 3.0.4 van EMDB is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is er ook al een opvolger verschenen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.0.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

EMDB V3.04 released Add from Harddisk: EMDB now also checks inside playlists for media files already in the database.

Add from Harddisk: Creating an NFO file when adding media files is now optional.

Database: Fixed a keep loading forever / Out of Memory issue for some databases with invalid entries.

Rename Media Files: %N now inserts the custom number if you enabled showing custom numbers. EMDB V3.03 released Database: Fixed issues with loading large (e.g. > 10K movies, > 100K actors) databases by completely rewriting the loading code. It also speed up the loading.

Database: Made loading and operating on the database more robust agains several small inconsistencies.

Database: Made the Update path when moved Media Files option smarter: only movie of which the media files are not on the old location anymore but are on the new location get their paths updated.

Add from Harddisk: EMDB now adds an NFO file to the media file containing title, year and IMDb id.

User Interface: Improved displaying of smaller EMDB application icons a bit more.

User Interface: Improved showing of tooltips a bit more.

IMDb Import: Added 'Australia' to the list of countries to get Certifications / AKA.

Database: Added support for AAC+ audio codec.

Rename Media Files: Added %G (Group) as option to include when renaming media files.

Translations: Added some untranslated strings.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, Catalan, Czech, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian, Spanish and Dutch translations. EMDB V3.02 released IMDb Import: Added an option to show all movies an actor plays in when clicking on an actor photo. you can now quickly navigate to the actors by clicking the actors listed in the Movie Details Panel or Advanced tooltip.

IMDb Import: Improved Advanced Title Search. 100 instead of 50 results are now parsed and all exact matches are listed first.

IMDb Import: Added option to disable Advanced Title Search.

IMDb Import: Added option to include Adult movies in IMDb Search results.

IMDb Import: Last listed actor on the IMDb website was not imported.

TV Series: Added Locking mechanism for Seasons.

TV Series: Set display of number of episodes to 4 digits as there seeem to be TV Series with over a 1000 episodes (e.g. 'Eisenbahn-Romantik').

User Interface: Fixed an issue where the Tooltips sometimes did not show.

User Interface: Fixed display of HD DVD boxes. Made them even hi-resolution.

User Interface: Added native icon formats for the EMDB application icon for 16x16 and 32x32 pixels as Windows sucks in downscaling the standard 256x256 icon.

User Interface: Fixed clicking closing cross or using ESC in delete confirmation didn't cancel the operation.

Database: When switching databases the search / filtering was not reset resulting in empty lists.

User Interface: Re-added option to not show shelf labels at all.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, Finnish, French, Italian, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian and Dutch translations.