Versie 5.0.20 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Hieronder is een compleet overzicht te vinden van alle veranderingen die Postbox sinds versie 5.0 heeft ondergaan.
Postbox 5.0.20
Postbox 5.0.19
- Improved the accuracy of the account setup wizard
- Added context menu item for copying message URL on macOS
- Fixed an issue that hampered addressing auto-complete on Windows HiDPI systems
- Fixed an issue with attachment show/hide controls in the Compose window
Postbox 5.0.18
- Updated settings for iCloud accounts in Account Wizard
- Fix to properly wrap localized text in Account Wizard
- Removed Osaka font in preparation for macOS High Sierra
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Topic bubbles from appearing in message headers
- Fixed an issue that could cause the status panel to resize during updates
Postbox 5.0.17
- Fixed a recent issue with multiple Filter actions
- Improvements to crash analytics
Postbox 5.0.16
- Support for Things 3 on macOS
- Added "click-n-hold" actions for the Topics toolbar button
- Better sorting of accounts within the Compose toolbar button "click-n-hold" context menu
- Fixed overlapping labels in some of the search boxes
- Fixed an issue with command-n shortcuts during a search
- Fixed an issue that could cause filter "reply with template" names to overflow
- Miscellaneous reliability fixes
Postbox 5.0.15
- Better fix for contact drag and drop addressing from Contacts Sidebar
- Better fix for play sound filter action on Windows
- Update to OmniFocus script that UTF-8 encodes text
- Several low-level changes to improve reliability
- Fixed an issue that prevented photos from Postbox Address Book from rendering properly
- Updater progress window now scales properly with non-English locales
Postbox 5.0.14
- Fixed an issue with the play sound action for Windows filters
- Fixed an issue that disabled the send button after adding a contact from the Compose Sidebar
- Fixed an issue with Dropbox logins when using the Cloud File Sharing Add-on
- Updated Cloud File Sharing Add-on to Dropbox API version 2
Postbox 5.0.13
- Fixed an issue on macOS that could cause a crash during Gmail account setup
- Softened guidelines for tables in Compose
- Fixed behavior of enter key on welcome screen
Postbox 5.0.12
- Touch Bar support on macOS
- Added click-n-hold account selection action for the Compose toolbar button
- Added an "Index This Folder" option to the folder contextual menu
- Disabled rebuild index command when offline
- Fixed an issue that could cause some images to not load properly in the message body
- Fixed an issue that could cause some images to display at the wrong sizes
- Fixed several crashing bugs
Postbox 5.0.11
- Improved message load times
- Improved memory consumption when using avatars
- Updated localizations
- Fixed memory leaks associated with LDAP and the Address Book
- Fixed an issue with "in Address Book Group" searches for Smart Folders / Saved Searches
- Fixed a hidden pref to disable Emoticon display
- Fixed an issue that prevented the UI pref for Safe Browsing / Anti-Phishing from turning off
- Fixed a number of crashing bugs
Postbox 5.0.10
- Support for additional TLS1.2 SHA256 ciphers
- TLS negotiation failures will now show an alert
- Updated SQLite to version 3.14.2
- Fixed several crashing bugs
- Fix to hide the Subscribe search bar when it is not needed
- Fix to prevent new tabs from opening during Quick Reply
Postbox 5.0.9
- Support for TLS 1.2
- Fixed an issue that could cause delays when returning from idle indexing
- Fixed an issue that caused language selections to be cropped in the spelling preferences panel
- Disabled App Nap on macOS
- Added more information to the Configuration Info panel
Postbox 5.0.8
- Security patch to address SVG animation remote code exploit
- Fixed an issue with Composition Goal Timers
Postbox 5.0.7
- New Emoji Input Panel (can be turned off in Preferences > Composition > Typing)
- Added UI to turn International Character Input on/off in Preferences > Composition > Typing
- Split Preferences > Composition > Advanced preferences panel into two panels, Advanced and Typing
- Fixed an issue that caused Windows emoticons to not size correctly
- Fixed a regression with image effects introduced in 5.0.7
Postbox 5.0.6
- Hot fix to address an issue with the Enigmail add-on
Postbox 5.0.5
- Support for macOS Sharing (via Postbox add-on)
- Image Effects within the Composition window:
- Scale
- Float Right or Left
- Margin
- Flip
- Rotate
- Effects
- Frames
- Shadow
- Support for emoticons in HTML messages
- Fixed an issue that prevented editing of contacts within the Italian locale
- Fixed an issue that would cause icons in Attachment panel to not size correctly
- Fixed an issue that could cause the license to reset when Preferences opened in Accounts
Postbox 5.0.4
- For Quick Post, the send action type can now be explicitly set within the Quick Post editor
- You can now perform Address Books searches in the Compose Sidebar by navigating to Options (pc) or Preferences (mac) / Composition / Addressing, and then by selecting between Address Books or Recent Contacts
- Attachment area will now scroll when a high number of files are attached
- Local mail importer will now recursively walk through folders when no mail files are found at the root level
- Local mail importer will now ignore Account Groups in the Local Mail directories
- Made the application icon on macOS slightly smaller to match other circular icons and to address some rounding artifacts
- Added path for local folders to Configuration Data
- Fixed a crash that could occur when Quick Posting with attachments
- Updated some localizations based on user feedback
Postbox 5.0.3
- Made image scaling faster, and images dramatically smaller in file size, by switching to XnView for inline image processing in the Compose window
- Changed the functionality for IMAP reset in the Trouble-Shooting panel
- Lightened the background color for Windows toolbars
- Reduced the row height for entries in the Accounts / Folders pane on Windows
- Reduced the row height for entries in the message on Windows
- Fixed an graphics glitch with Smart Search icons on Mac
- Fixed an issue with reply/forward arrows for selected messages
- Fixed an issue that could cause problems in the Compose toolbar when reverting to default set
Postbox 5.0.2
- Darkened some of the font colors to improve contrast, particularly for low resolution themes
- Created a "Bold Unread" option in Preferences|Options / Display / General to increase visibility for unread messages
- Released support article on how to customize font colors
- Fixed an issue with forward/reply arrows displaying in reverse on low resolution themes
- Fixed an issue that prevented searches from working properly in the PT-BR locale
- Fixed an issue that prevented topics with period in the topic name from migrating to Postbox 5
Postbox 5.0.1
- Fixed an XML error in Preferences/Accounts for the IT locale
- Fixed an issue for Preferences/Advanced in the PT-BR locale
- Fixed an issue that causes the search string to appear twice in the FR, RU, PT-BR, ES locales
- Adjusted font colors in Windows for higher contrast
- Fixed a hidden pref in Windows for bold styling on unread messages
Postbox 5.0
- Fix to French localization that addresses an issue with the Help menu.
- Updated Themes on Mac and Windows
- HiDPI support on Windows
- Quick Post
- Anti-Tracking Alerts
- Global Filters - create a new filter, use it across all accounts
- New Filtering Options:
- Filter Criteria - by Address Book Group
- Filter Criteria - by messages marked Pending
- Filter Criteria - by message body
- Filter Criteria - by has attachment
- Filter Criteria - by Topic
- Filter Criteria - is Pending
- Filter Action - remove Topic
- Filter Action - mark as Unread
- Filter Action - mark as Pending
- Filter Action - mark as Not Pending
- Filter Action - mark as Not Reminder
- Filter Action - play sound file
- Filter Action - run AppleScript (Mac OS X only)
- Filter Action - Quick Post
- Placeholder Data for Templates and Responses
- Improved Image Support:
- Autorotation of Images
- Image Scaling in Compose Window
- Image file picker in Compose Window
- Support for Emoji + Updated Emoticons
- New International Character Input Mechanism
- Improved localizations for German, French, Spanish (Spain), English (British), Italian, Dutch, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, and Swedish.
- Improved Importer for Local Mail Files
- New Storage Option for Topics, Signatures, Responses, and the Address Book
- Point Size support in the Compose window
- Favorites Bar Improvements:
- Drag and drop move of messages to Favorites Bar Folders
- Reordering of Favorites Bar Folders
- Highlight Search Scope in Favorites Bar
- New Signatures Add-on
- New Responses Add-on
- Unread Count Indicator for Drafts Folder
- Added more options to Filter, Reminder, and Junk toolbar buttons
- Added more options to Attachment contextual menus
- Added Account Name to the new account setup wizard
- Added new options to the trouble-shooting panel
- Identity bar in Compose window now displays full identity information for easier account selection
- Restyled the Attachment preview area so that long filenames are easier to read
- Implemented click-n-hold behavior for toolbar buttons on Windows
- Added more information to the Configuration Data screen
- Turned SSL3 off by default
- Other misc. fixes and enhancements