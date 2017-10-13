Versie 5.0.20 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Hieronder is een compleet overzicht te vinden van alle veranderingen die Postbox sinds versie 5.0 heeft ondergaan.

Postbox 5.0.20 Improved the accuracy of the account setup wizard

Added context menu item for copying message URL on macOS

Fixed an issue that hampered addressing auto-complete on Windows HiDPI systems

Fixed an issue with attachment show/hide controls in the Compose window Postbox 5.0.19 Updated settings for iCloud accounts in Account Wizard

Fix to properly wrap localized text in Account Wizard

Removed Osaka font in preparation for macOS High Sierra

Fixed an issue that could prevent Topic bubbles from appearing in message headers

Fixed an issue that could cause the status panel to resize during updates Postbox 5.0.18 Fixed a recent issue with multiple Filter actions

Improvements to crash analytics Postbox 5.0.17 Support for Things 3 on macOS

Added "click-n-hold" actions for the Topics toolbar button

Better sorting of accounts within the Compose toolbar button "click-n-hold" context menu

Fixed overlapping labels in some of the search boxes

Fixed an issue with command-n shortcuts during a search

Fixed an issue that could cause filter "reply with template" names to overflow

Miscellaneous reliability fixes Postbox 5.0.16 Better fix for contact drag and drop addressing from Contacts Sidebar

Better fix for play sound filter action on Windows

Update to OmniFocus script that UTF-8 encodes text

Several low-level changes to improve reliability

Fixed an issue that prevented photos from Postbox Address Book from rendering properly

Updater progress window now scales properly with non-English locales Postbox 5.0.15 Fixed an issue with the play sound action for Windows filters

Fixed an issue that disabled the send button after adding a contact from the Compose Sidebar

Fixed an issue with Dropbox logins when using the Cloud File Sharing Add-on

Updated Cloud File Sharing Add-on to Dropbox API version 2 Postbox 5.0.14 Fixed an issue on macOS that could cause a crash during Gmail account setup

Softened guidelines for tables in Compose

Fixed behavior of enter key on welcome screen Postbox 5.0.13 Touch Bar support on macOS

Added click-n-hold account selection action for the Compose toolbar button

Added an "Index This Folder" option to the folder contextual menu

Disabled rebuild index command when offline

Fixed an issue that could cause some images to not load properly in the message body

Fixed an issue that could cause some images to display at the wrong sizes

Fixed several crashing bugs Postbox 5.0.12 Improved message load times

Improved memory consumption when using avatars

Updated localizations

Fixed memory leaks associated with LDAP and the Address Book

Fixed an issue with "in Address Book Group" searches for Smart Folders / Saved Searches

Fixed a hidden pref to disable Emoticon display

Fixed an issue that prevented the UI pref for Safe Browsing / Anti-Phishing from turning off

Fixed a number of crashing bugs Postbox 5.0.11 Support for additional TLS1.2 SHA256 ciphers

TLS negotiation failures will now show an alert

Updated SQLite to version 3.14.2

Fixed several crashing bugs

Fix to hide the Subscribe search bar when it is not needed

Fix to prevent new tabs from opening during Quick Reply Postbox 5.0.10 Support for TLS 1.2

Fixed an issue that could cause delays when returning from idle indexing

Fixed an issue that caused language selections to be cropped in the spelling preferences panel

Disabled App Nap on macOS

Added more information to the Configuration Info panel Postbox 5.0.9 Security patch to address SVG animation remote code exploit

Fixed an issue with Composition Goal Timers Postbox 5.0.8 New Emoji Input Panel (can be turned off in Preferences > Composition > Typing)

Added UI to turn International Character Input on/off in Preferences > Composition > Typing

Split Preferences > Composition > Advanced preferences panel into two panels, Advanced and Typing

Fixed an issue that caused Windows emoticons to not size correctly

Fixed a regression with image effects introduced in 5.0.7 Postbox 5.0.7 Hot fix to address an issue with the Enigmail add-on Postbox 5.0.6 Support for macOS Sharing (via Postbox add-on)

Image Effects within the Composition window: Scale Float Right or Left Margin Flip Rotate Effects Frames Shadow

Support for emoticons in HTML messages

Fixed an issue that prevented editing of contacts within the Italian locale

Fixed an issue that would cause icons in Attachment panel to not size correctly

Fixed an issue that could cause the license to reset when Preferences opened in Accounts Postbox 5.0.5 For Quick Post, the send action type can now be explicitly set within the Quick Post editor

You can now perform Address Books searches in the Compose Sidebar by navigating to Options (pc) or Preferences (mac) / Composition / Addressing, and then by selecting between Address Books or Recent Contacts

Attachment area will now scroll when a high number of files are attached

Local mail importer will now recursively walk through folders when no mail files are found at the root level

Local mail importer will now ignore Account Groups in the Local Mail directories

Made the application icon on macOS slightly smaller to match other circular icons and to address some rounding artifacts

Added path for local folders to Configuration Data

Fixed a crash that could occur when Quick Posting with attachments

Updated some localizations based on user feedback Postbox 5.0.4 Made image scaling faster, and images dramatically smaller in file size, by switching to XnView for inline image processing in the Compose window

Changed the functionality for IMAP reset in the Trouble-Shooting panel

Lightened the background color for Windows toolbars

Reduced the row height for entries in the Accounts / Folders pane on Windows

Reduced the row height for entries in the message on Windows

Fixed an graphics glitch with Smart Search icons on Mac

Fixed an issue with reply/forward arrows for selected messages

Fixed an issue that could cause problems in the Compose toolbar when reverting to default set Postbox 5.0.3 Darkened some of the font colors to improve contrast, particularly for low resolution themes

Created a "Bold Unread" option in Preferences|Options / Display / General to increase visibility for unread messages

Released support article on how to customize font colors

Fixed an issue with forward/reply arrows displaying in reverse on low resolution themes

Fixed an issue that prevented searches from working properly in the PT-BR locale

Fixed an issue that prevented topics with period in the topic name from migrating to Postbox 5 Postbox 5.0.2 Fixed an XML error in Preferences/Accounts for the IT locale

Fixed an issue for Preferences/Advanced in the PT-BR locale

Fixed an issue that causes the search string to appear twice in the FR, RU, PT-BR, ES locales

Adjusted font colors in Windows for higher contrast

Fixed a hidden pref in Windows for bold styling on unread messages Postbox 5.0.1 Fix to French localization that addresses an issue with the Help menu. Postbox 5.0 Updated Themes on Mac and Windows

HiDPI support on Windows

Quick Post

Anti-Tracking Alerts

Global Filters - create a new filter, use it across all accounts

New Filtering Options: Filter Criteria - by Address Book Group Filter Criteria - by messages marked Pending Filter Criteria - by message body Filter Criteria - by has attachment Filter Criteria - by Topic Filter Criteria - is Pending Filter Action - remove Topic Filter Action - mark as Unread Filter Action - mark as Pending Filter Action - mark as Not Pending Filter Action - mark as Not Reminder Filter Action - play sound file Filter Action - run AppleScript (Mac OS X only) Filter Action - Quick Post

Placeholder Data for Templates and Responses

Improved Image Support: Autorotation of Images Image Scaling in Compose Window Image file picker in Compose Window

Support for Emoji + Updated Emoticons

New International Character Input Mechanism

Improved localizations for German, French, Spanish (Spain), English (British), Italian, Dutch, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, and Swedish.

Improved Importer for Local Mail Files

New Storage Option for Topics, Signatures, Responses, and the Address Book

Point Size support in the Compose window

Favorites Bar Improvements: Drag and drop move of messages to Favorites Bar Folders Reordering of Favorites Bar Folders Highlight Search Scope in Favorites Bar

New Signatures Add-on

New Responses Add-on

Unread Count Indicator for Drafts Folder

Added more options to Filter, Reminder, and Junk toolbar buttons

Added more options to Attachment contextual menus

Added Account Name to the new account setup wizard

Added new options to the trouble-shooting panel

Identity bar in Compose window now displays full identity information for easier account selection

Restyled the Attachment preview area so that long filenames are easier to read

Implemented click-n-hold behavior for toolbar buttons on Windows

Added more information to the Configuration Data screen

Turned SSL3 off by default

Other misc. fixes and enhancements