Versie 5.11.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.11.2 Translations added: Russian; and updated: Czech, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian and Spanish.

Panel font sample on Preferences dialog is wrapped.

Stopping monitoring a drive when a drive removal is announced, to allow removing the drive (particularly required for VeraCrypt drives). 1560

Official extension Generate HTTP URL URL -encodes special characters in path.

-encodes special characters in path. Bug fix: Wrong position of an icon on Login button, when Login dialog monitor DPI does not match system DPI . 1555

does not match system . 1555 Bug fix: Failure when creating local directory or deleting local files, while no session is connected. 1558

Bug fix: Mouse selection is sometimes incorrectly initiated after inline remote file renaming. 1559