Software-update: WinSCP 5.11.2

Door , 0 reacties, bron: WinSCP

10-10-2017 • 18:40

Winscp logo (75 pix)Versie 5.11.2 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.11.2
  • Translations added: Russian; and updated: Czech, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian and Spanish.
  • Panel font sample on Preferences dialog is wrapped.
  • Stopping monitoring a drive when a drive removal is announced, to allow removing the drive (particularly required for VeraCrypt drives). 1560
  • Official extension Generate HTTP URL URL-encodes special characters in path.
  • Bug fix: Wrong position of an icon on Login button, when Login dialog monitor DPI does not match system DPI. 1555
  • Bug fix: Failure when creating local directory or deleting local files, while no session is connected. 1558
  • Bug fix: Mouse selection is sometimes incorrectly initiated after inline remote file renaming. 1559

Versienummer 5.11.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/eng/download.php#download2
Bestandsgrootte 9,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

