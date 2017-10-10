Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 387.92 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, The Evil Within 2 en Forza Motorsport 7. De changelog laat verder nog een diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

The Evil Within 2

Forza Motorsport 7 Provides the optimal VR gaming experience for ARKTIKA.1 New Features Added support for OpenGL 4.61

Added NVIDIA GameStream support for HDR under Windows 10

Added Fast Sync support for SLI

Fast Sync under SLI is available only on the following 'bridged' SLI configurations: NVIDIA Maxwell GPUs: Any resolution less than 4k NVIDIA Pascal & later GPUs: Any resolution

Implemented improved behavior for full-screen Vulkan swapchains using VK_KHR_win32_surface .

This optimization will cause more events that trigger an out-of-date swapchain, such as when entering or leaving full-screen mode (typically by pressing Alt+tab). Applications that do not properly respond to the VK_ERROR_OUT_OF_DATE_KHR return code may not function properly when these events occur. See the WSI Swapchain section of the Vulkan specification.

Added support for the DirectX Intermediate Language (DXIL) Includes full support for DirectX 12 Shader Model 6.0, features such as Wavemath, and the DirectX Shader Compiler. Supported only on NVIDIA Kepler and later GPUs.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles: Earthfall

Lawbreakers

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Nex Machina

ReCore

RiME

Snake Pass

Tekken 7

The Evil Within 2

We Happy Few Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - Not recommended Added or updated the following compatibility mode profiles: Nex Machina - Excellent

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Excellent

ARK: Survival Evolved - Excellent

F1 2017 - Excellent Changes and Fixed Issues

[SLI][Intel X299]: Low GPU usage resulting in poor performance occurs with the X299. [200331424]

[YouTube]: With Fast Sync enabled, twitching occurs in full-screen YouTube videos while moving the mouse cursor.[1983056]

[Discord]: Share FPS overlay appears in the application. [1965135]

[HTC Vive]: VR view may jump at random times. [1959607]

[NVIDIA Control Panel]: Custom resolutions are not preserved after updating the driver. [1996941] Win10

[NVIDIA Control Panel][ASUS 4k display]: "Use NVIDIA Color Setting” is not preserved after updating or rolling back the driver. [200348193]

Lines flash across the screen momentarily while booting into Windows. [200339233] Windows 10 Open Issues [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]

[GeForce GTX 1070][Adobe Reader 3D]: There is corruption in the PDF. [1992456]

[GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]

[Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]

[Notebook][MS Hybrid][HDR]: On Hybrid systems where the discrete GPU drives the primary display, there is momentary corruption before a streaming game goes into full-screen mode. [200349552]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: Stuttering occurs while playing games such as Doom, CS Go, and Witcher 3 on the external display. [1995267]

[Notebook][GM204]: Alienware laptops with GM204 GPUs are not included in this driver release. Support for these products will be added in the next driver. [200333878] Windows 7 Open Issues [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]

