Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 387.92 WHQL

Door , 10 reacties, submitter: Panzer_V, bron: nVidia

10-10-2017 • 18:27

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 387.92 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, The Evil Within 2 en Forza Motorsport 7. De changelog laat verder nog een diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for:
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Forza Motorsport 7
Provides the optimal VR gaming experience for
  • ARKTIKA.1
New Features
  • Added support for OpenGL 4.61
  • Added NVIDIA GameStream support for HDR under Windows 10
  • Added Fast Sync support for SLI
    Fast Sync under SLI is available only on the following 'bridged' SLI configurations:
    • NVIDIA Maxwell GPUs: Any resolution less than 4k
    • NVIDIA Pascal & later GPUs: Any resolution
  • Implemented improved behavior for full-screen Vulkan swapchains using VK_KHR_win32_surface.
    This optimization will cause more events that trigger an out-of-date swapchain, such as when entering or leaving full-screen mode (typically by pressing Alt+tab). Applications that do not properly respond to the VK_ERROR_OUT_OF_DATE_KHR return code may not function properly when these events occur. See the WSI Swapchain section of the Vulkan specification.
  • Added support for the DirectX Intermediate Language (DXIL)
    • Includes full support for DirectX 12 Shader Model 6.0, features such as Wavemath, and the DirectX Shader Compiler.
    • Supported only on NVIDIA Kepler and later GPUs.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • Earthfall
  • Lawbreakers
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
  • Nex Machina
  • ReCore
  • RiME
  • Snake Pass
  • Tekken 7
  • The Evil Within 2
  • We Happy Few
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - Not recommended
Added or updated the following compatibility mode profiles:
  • Nex Machina - Excellent
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Excellent
  • ARK: Survival Evolved - Excellent
  • F1 2017 - Excellent
Changes and Fixed Issues
  • [SLI][Intel X299]: Low GPU usage resulting in poor performance occurs with the X299. [200331424]
  • [YouTube]: With Fast Sync enabled, twitching occurs in full-screen YouTube videos while moving the mouse cursor.[1983056]
  • [Discord]: Share FPS overlay appears in the application. [1965135]
  • [HTC Vive]: VR view may jump at random times. [1959607]
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel]: Custom resolutions are not preserved after updating the driver. [1996941] Win10
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel][ASUS 4k display]: "Use NVIDIA Color Setting” is not preserved after updating or rolling back the driver. [200348193]
  • Lines flash across the screen momentarily while booting into Windows. [200339233]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Adobe Reader 3D]: There is corruption in the PDF. [1992456]
  • [GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]
  • [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]
  • [Notebook][MS Hybrid][HDR]: On Hybrid systems where the discrete GPU drives the primary display, there is momentary corruption before a streaming game goes into full-screen mode. [200349552]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: Stuttering occurs while playing games such as Doom, CS Go, and Witcher 3 on the external display. [1995267]
  • [Notebook][GM204]: Alienware laptops with GM204 GPUs are not included in this driver release. Support for these products will be added in the next driver. [200333878]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]
  • [Notebook][GM204]: Alienware laptops with GM204 GPUs are not included in this driver release. Support for these products will be added in the next driver. [200333878]

+1 HMC
10 oktober 2017 18:32
Waarom adopteert Nvidia freesync eigenlijk niet? :)
Reageer
+2 archie2012
@HMC10 oktober 2017 18:39
Omdat ze daar geen geld mee verdienen. Voor elke monitor met Gsync moet worden betaald, dus ze zouden gek zijn als ze dat zouden ondersteunen.

Wel schijnt het via een hack te werken, maar dat heb ik nooit geprobeerd.
Reageer
0 HMC
@archie201210 oktober 2017 18:46
Maar als hun kaarten ZOWEL hun eigen GSync en het vrij te gebruiken Freesync ondersteunen, dan zouden ze gewoon AMD Radeon Group helemaal wegdrukken.
Reageer
+2 Abominabilis
@HMC10 oktober 2017 18:40
omdat ze dan geen geld meer kunnen ontvangen voor de eigen gemaakt G-Sync.
Waarom nog G-Sync monitoren kopen als Freesync ook gewoon word ondersteund?

Eigen zijn er nog meerdere redenen maar het komt er in het kort op neer dat Nvidia meer geld binnen kan harken.
Reageer
0 HMC
@Abominabilis10 oktober 2017 18:51
Als het om marktaandeel van videokaarten gaat, lijkt het me geen slechte move.
Reageer
0 TJRef
@HMC10 oktober 2017 18:37
Omdat ze dan gsync niet meer goed kunnen verkopen. Dit zal dan een stille dood sterven, ondanks dat het een betere, maar helaas dure technologie is..

[Reactie gewijzigd door TJRef op 10 oktober 2017 18:38]

Reageer
+1 HMC
@TJRef10 oktober 2017 18:41
Begrijp ik, maar ze kunnen bij Nvidia beiden implementeren; de ene hun dure eigendom, de andere vrij te gebruiken. Je mag trouwens ook even uitleggen waarom Gsync beter is. :+
Reageer
0 TJRef
10 oktober 2017 18:38
Ik zie heel vaak dezelfde open issues voorkomen. Worden die nooit opgelost?
Reageer
+1 Cowamundo
@TJRef10 oktober 2017 19:11
Als via hun geforce experience en bijvoorbeeld steam data blijkt dat bepaalde games amper nog gespeeld worden zal het me niets verbazen als sommige issues gewoon in de doofpot gaan.
Reageer
0 mrtl
10 oktober 2017 19:34
Lijkt erop dat glcache problemen in ieder geval deels zijn opgelost. Geen 20 GB (!) RAM verbruik meer bij sommige applicaties (cemu bijvoorbeeld).
Reageer


