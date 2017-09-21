Versie 3.0 van EMDB is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is er ook al een opvolger verschenen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in EMDB version 3.01: System: Fixed switching databases. Changes in EMDB version 3.00: User Interface: New Icon, new startup screen, new styling of MessageBox and ProgressDialog.

Scan Hard Disk: Default Case, System and Region were not applied when adding new movies.

Database: Added DTS HD 6.1 to the audio stream formats.

System: Added background folder scan at startup to detect new or deleted Movies. TV Series are not scanned yet.

Scan Hard Disk: Remove keywords were not saved.

User Interface: Added support for special language characters like German Ä, Ö and Ü to the quick search (typing one or more characters in bookshelf navigates to the first movie matching that title, F3 for next one).

User Interface: Added Filter to show UHD movies.

IMDb Import: Fixed importing of Certification.

IMDb Import: Search now uses the IMDb Advanced Title Search. The Search Result shows detailed movie info including a thumbnail, year, genres, plot and cast to make a better choice. As Advanced Title Search is more strict in expecting full words and less forgiving in typos the IMDb Standard Search is used as fallback.

IMDb Import: Added support for adult movies (e.g. 'Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge') listed on IMDb.

IMDb Import: Optimized download data size. With 25 actors up to 50MB was downloaded per movie. Now it is only about 2MB. The total downloaded data per session is now listed in the Statistics Options Page.

IMDb Import: Fixed an issue where existing actors without IMDb id or photo were not correctly updated when a new movie with that actor was added.

TV Series: When manually adding an individual episode portability was not taken into account.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, French, Persian, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian and Dutch translations.