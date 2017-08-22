Met het programma Nagios Core kun je verschillende onderdelen van het netwerk en de services op je servers in de gaten houden. Het programma kan onder andere smtp-, pop3-, http- en nntp-services, en resources zoals de processorload en het diskgebruik controleren. Als er iets gebeurt waarvan je op de hoogte gehouden wil worden, kun je per mail of op je pager notificaties ontvangen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een rits screenshots is op deze pagina te bekijken. Daarnaast kun je dit GoT-topic doornemen. De ontwikkelaars hebben met 4.3.3 als versienummer een nieuwe versie van Nagios Core uitgebracht. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 4.3.3



FIXES Exodtemplate.c wrong option-deprecation code warning

On-demand host check always use cached host state

‘á’ causes Serivce Status Information to not be displayed

New Macro(s) to generate URL for host / service object

Fix minor map issues

Fix lockfile issues

Switch order of daemon_init and drop_priveleges

Add an OpenRC init script (Michael Orlitzky) Version 4.3.2



FIXES Every 15sec /var/log/messages is flooded with “nagios: set_environment_var”

Changed release date to ISO format (yyyy-mm-dd)

`make all` fails if unzip is not installed

Quick Search no longer allows search by Alias

flexible downtime on a service immediately turns off notifications

Fix to allow url_encode to be called twice

Update timeperiods.cfg.in (spelling)

Spelling fixes

Vent command pipe before remove to avoid deadlocks on writing end

CGI utility cgiutil.c does not process relative config file path names properly

xdata/xodtemplate.c bug in option-deprecation code

Wildcard searching causes service status links to not work properly

Quick search with no hits shows a permission denied error

Setting a service as its own parent is not caught by the sanity checker (-v) and causes a segfault Version 4.3.1



FIXES Backed out the changes related to the “login page” and “logoff link” from 4.3.0, since it was causing problems

Service hard state generation and host hard or soft down status

Comments are duplicated through Nagios reload

host hourly value is incorrectly dumped as json boolean

Bug – Quick Search no longer allows search by IP

Config: status_update_interval can not be set to 1

Check attempts not increasing if nagios is reloaded

nagios hangs on reload while sending external command to cmd file

Feature Request: return code xxx out of bounds – include message as well Version 4.3.0



SECURITY Fix for CVE-2016-6209 – The “corewindow” parameter (as in http://localhost/nagios?corewindow=www.somewhere.com) has been disabled by default. See the UPGRADING document for how to enable it. ENHANCEMENTS Added new flag to cgi.cfg: tac_cgi_hard_only to show only HARD state

Add broker-event for the end of a timed event (NEBTYPE_TIMEDEVENT_END)

There is no Macro to retrieve addresses of hostgroup members (now $HOSTGROUPMEMBERADDRESSES$)

Add “Page Tour” videos to several of the core web pages

Added a login page, and a `Logoff` links

On the status map, the host name will be colored if services are not all OK.

Added “Clear flapping state” command on host and services detail pages.

User-entered comment now displays below generated comment for downtime FIXES Fix early event scheduling

on-demand host checks triggered by service checks cause attempt number increments

Service notification not being send when host is in soft down state

configure does not error if no perl installed on CentOS 7

failed passive requests leave .ok files in checkresults dir

Services don’t show in status.cgi if “noheader” specified

Standardized check interval config file names

“Event Log” (showlog.cgi) could not open log file

“nagios_check_command” has been deprecated since v3.0. Last vestiges removed