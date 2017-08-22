AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.8.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics

Quake Champions Early Access

Agents of Mayhem Fixed Issues Some protected content applications may experience an HDCP error code while playing Blu-ray content.

A limited number of HDR enabled TV's may experience intermittent HDMI signal loss.

Grand Theft Auto V may experience an intermittent application crash.

With Enhanced Sync enabled Video playback on desktop or YouTube playback in Google Chrome may cause tearing choppy playback.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience long or extended load times.

FreeSync displays may experience stuttering when watching fullscreen video content.

FreeSync brightness or flickering issues have been resolved on a small amount of Samsung FreeSync enabled displays that may have been experiencing issues.

Tekken 7 may experience a crash (Chapter 13) on some Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products. Known Issues GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX 11 applications.

Radeon WattMan may not reach applied overclock states on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products or may cause mouse stuttering when left running in the background.

Windows Media Player may experience an application hang during video playback if Radeon ReLive is actively recording desktop.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

Unable to create Eyefinity configurations through the Eyefinity Advanced Setup option.

The "Reset" option in Radeon Settings Gaming tab may enable the "HBCC Memory Segment" feature instead of setting it to the default disabled state.

After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.