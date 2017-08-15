Versie 3.27.1 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan vanaf deze pagina in verschillende uitvoeringen worden gedownload. In versie 3.26.0 is eindelijk iets gedaan aan het feit dat wachtwoorden onversleuteld en onbeveiligd op de computer worden opgeslagen, iets waar gebruikers al jarenlang om vragen. De changelog sinds versie 3.26.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

FileZilla Client 3.27.1 Fixed vulnerabilities: Change client identification string if connecting with SFTP due to OpenSSH disregarding the supported ciphers announced by the client, resulting in less secure algorithms being chosen by OpenSSH. Bugfixes and minor changes: MSW: Improve handling of NTFS reparse points

MSW: If running the installer with /S, previous versions where not uninstalled prior to the new version being installed

MSW: The installer can be run with /quiet for a semi-silent installation

OS X, *nix: Potential fix for a rare crash if changing local directories while the local directory list is being updated and vice versa. FileZilla Client 3.27.0.1 Bugfixes and minor changes: MSW: Add misssing file to .zip binary package

MSW: Fix toolchain issues breaking the shell extension FileZilla Client 3.27.0 Bugfixes and minor changes: SFTP components have been updated and are now based on PuTTY 0.70