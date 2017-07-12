Versie 27.4 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser maakt gebruik van de broncode van Mozilla Firefox, maar is geoptimaliseerd voor moderne hardware. De Windows-versie van Mozilla Firefox wordt namelijk ontwikkeld met een zo groot mogelijke compatibiliteit in gedachte. Mede door concessies aan oudere hardware is de browser niet zo snel als hij zou kunnen zijn, aldus Pale Moon-maker Moonchild Productions.
Ten opzichte van Mozilla Firefox is onder meer ondersteuning voor oudere processors verwijderd. Ook zijn enkele zaken weggelaten, waaronder Accessibility features en Parental controls. Het resultaat is een browser die tot 25 procent beter zou presteren. Daarnaast is er een 64bit-versie van de browser beschikbaar. Meer informatie over het programma kan hier worden gevonden. Sinds versie 25 profileert Pale Moon zich meer als een eigen browser en niet meer als een alternatieve Firefox-versie.
De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. Het programma gebruikt zijn eigen profielmap en deelt deze niet met Firefox, waardoor het mogelijk is om de twee naast elkaar te gebruiken. Sinds versie 27 wordt van de lay-outengine Goanna gebruikgemaakt, een door Moonchild Productions ontwikkelde fork van Gecko. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes/fixes:
Security fixes:
- Completely re-worked the Media Source Extensions code to make it spec compliant, and asynchronous as per specification for MSE with MP4. This should fix playback problems on YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo and other sites that previously had some issues. A massive thank you to Travis for his tireless work on making this happen!
Please note that MSE+WebM (disabled by default) is not using this new code yet (planned for the next release), and as such there is a temporary set of things to keep in mind if you don't use default settings:
- If you have previously enabled MSE+WebM, this setting will be reset when you update to avoid conflicting settings with the updated MSE code.
- We've added an extra setting in Options to disable the updated MSE code (asynchronous use) in case you need to use WebM or are otherwise having issues with the updated code (please let us know in that case).
- Once again, the MSE+WebM and Asynchronous MSE use are currently mutually exclusive. You can have one or the other, not both, until we sort out the code for WebM. To enable MSE+WebM you will first have to disable Asynchronouse MSE in settings (otherwise the WebM setting will be greyed out and disabled).
- Added a control in options/preferences for HSTS and HPKP usage.
- Changed HTML bookmark exports to write CRLF line endings to the file on Windows.
- Leveraged multi-core rendering for libVPX (VP8/VP9 WebM decoding).
- Fixed some issues accessing DeviantArt (useragent-sniffing).
- Aligned CSS
text-alignwith the spec.
- Added a recovery module for browser initialization issues (e.g. when using a wrong language pack).
- Fixed spurious console errors for XHR requests with certain http response codes.
- Enabled v-sync aligned refresh for a smoother scrolling experience.
- Removed support for CSS XP-theme media queries.
- Improved console error reporting.
- Fixed resetting toolbars and controls from the safe mode dialog.
- Fixed bookmark recovery option from the safe mode dialog.
- Fixed innerText getters for display:none elements.
- Fixed a GL buffer crash that might occur with certain combinations of drivers and hardware.
- Added some more details to about:support.
- Fixed a potential crash when the last audio device is removed during playback.
- Fixed a crash on about:support when windowless browsers are created.
- Updated
<select>elements to blank if the actively set value doesn't match any of the options.
- Updated the interpretation of 2-digit years in date formats to match other browsers:
0-49 = 2000-2049, 50-99 = 1950-1999.
- Added "
q" units to CSS (quarter of a millimeter).
- Added
.originproperty to blobs.
- Fixed several minor layout issues.
- Fixed disabled HTML elements not producing the proper JS events.
- Implemented web content handler blacklist according to the spec, allowing more than feeds to be registered.
- Fixed a spec compliance issue with execCommand() on HTML elements.
- Fixed a problem with table borders being drawn uneven or being omitted when zooming the page.
- Added devtools "filter URLs" option in the network panel.
- Added visual sorting options to the Network inspector.
- Added importing of login data from Chrome profiles on Windows (Chrome has to be closed first).
- Added importing of tags from bookmark export files (HTML format).
- Updated usage of SourceMap headers with the updated spec (SourceMap header, keeping X-SourceMap as a fallback).
- Fixed several cases of wrongly-used negations in JS modules.
- Added the
auxclickmouse event.
- Added a control to not autoplay video unless it is in view (media.block-play-until-visible).
- Updated the Graphite font library to 1.3.10.
- Updated how image and media elements respond to window size changes (responsive design).
- Added parsing and use of rotation meta data in video.
- Fixed several crashes in a number of modules.
- Fixed performance regression for scaling large vector images (e.g. MSIE Chalkboard test) \o/
- Fixed some issues with notification icons.
- Fixed some internal errors with live bookmarks.
- Updated SQLite to 3.19.3.
- Fixed several reported issues with devtools (cli-cookies, cli help, copying cURL, inspecting SVGs, element size calculations, etc.)
- Fixed an issue where a server response was allowed to override add-ons' specified version ranges even for add-ons that have strict compatibility (e.g. themes, language packs).
- Removed preloading of HPKP hosts and enabled HPKP header enforcement.
- Added support for TLS 1.3, the up-next secure connection protocol.
- Fixed an issue with TLS 1.3 not supporting renegotiation by design.
- Relaxed some restrictions for CSP to temporarily work around web compatibility issues with the CSP-3 deprecated `child-src` directive.
- Updated NSS to 3.28.5.1-PM to address some security issues.
- Updated the installer selfextractor module to address unsafe loading of libraries.
- Changed the way certain resources are included to reduce effectiveness of some common fingerprinting techniques. (e.g. browserleaks.org)
- Fixed a regression in the display of security information in the page info dialog for insecure content.
- Fixed two potential issues with allocating memory for video. DiD
- Fixed a potential issue with the network prediction algorithm. DiD
- Restricted the use of Aspirational scripts in IDNs to prevent domain spoofing, in anticipation of the UAX#31 update making this official.
- Prevented a Mac font specific issue that could be abused for domain spoofing (CVE-2017-7763)
- Fixed several potentially exploitable crashes. (CVE-2017-7751) (CVE-2017-7757) and some that do not have a CVE designation.