Software-update: Xen 4.9.0

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: gekkie, bron: Xen

Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben na negen release candidates dan eindelijk versie 4.9.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Xen 4.9.0 is released

Dear community members,

I'm pleased to announce that Xen 4.9.0 is released.

Please find the tarball and its signature at:
https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-project-49-series/xen-project-490.html

You can also check out the tag in xen.git:
https://xenbits.xen.org/git-http/xen.git RELEASE-4.9.0

Git checkout and build instructions can be found at:
https://wiki.xenproject.org/wiki/Xen_Project_4.9_Release_Notes#Build_Requirements

Release notes can be found at:
https://wiki.xenproject.org/wiki/Xen_Project_4.9_Release_Notes

A summary for 4.9 release documents can be found at:
https://wiki.xenproject.org/wiki/Category:Xen_4.9

Technical blog post for 4.9 can be found at:
https://blog.xenproject.org/2017/06/28/whats-new-in-the-xen-project-hypervisor-4-9/

Thanks everyone who contributed to this release. This release would not have happened without all the awesome contributions from around the globe.

Regards,
Julien Grall (on behalf of the Xen Project Hypervisor team)
Versienummer 4.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website Xen
Download https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-project-49-series/xen-project-490.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
