Versie 12.0.0 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
MKVToolNix v12.0.0 released
Today I’ve released v12.0.0 of MKVToolNix. Not too many changes in this one, but at least one rather important bug fix in the HEVC/h.265 code that can result in invalid files. I therefore recommend everyone to update.
Windows users should note that starting with v11.0.0 the GUI requires Microsoft’s “Media Foundation” framework to be installed. This is the case out of the box on the consumer versions of Windows other than the N and KN variants of Windows 10. You’ll have to download and install it separate on N and KN. On server variants you can install the framework via the server administration console. See this FAQ entry for more details.New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- MKVToolNix GUI: the key combination Ctrl+Shift+Space will now toggle the selection of the current item in all tree views where multiple selections are allowed. Implements #1983.
- MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: added the extension `*.cue` (for cue sheet files) to the "open chapter file" dialog.
- mkvmerge: cue sheet parser: if the cue sheet contains a non-empty `TITLE` entry and if no other segment title has been set yet, then the segment title will be set to the cue sheet’s `TITLE` value. Implements #1977.
- mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI (multiplexer): added an option `–no-date` that prevents the "date" field from being written to the segment information headers. Implements one half of #1964.
- mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: added support for editing the "date" segment information field. Implements the other half of #1964.
- MKVToolNix GUI: preferences → job actions, type "play audio file": the GUI will no longer clear the audio file name input if the user aborts the audio file selection dialog.
- MKVToolNix GUI: preferences → job actions, type "play audio file", on Windows: the default "play audio" action was pointing to the wrong directory. Existing configurations with such a wrong path will be fixed automatically upon starting the GUI. Fixes #1956.
- mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265 parser: fixed the superfluous copying of the `bitstream_restriction_flag` and its dependent flags in the VUI parameters of the sequence parameter sets if the timing information is present, too. This fixes #1924 properly, and it also fixes #1958.
- mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader, AAC parser: the MPEG TS reader will now force the AAC parser to use the multiplex mode that the MPEG TS reader has detected (e.g. LOAS/LATM). This prevents the AAC packetizer from mis-detecting it in its own attempt to identify the mode. Fixes #1957.
- mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: valid MPEG transport streams that start with an h.264/h.265 start code (e.g. a file created by cutting at an arbitrary position) were not recognized as a supported file type.
- mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: fixed a potential read access from invalid memory addresses in the code parsing the program map table (PMT).
- mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: if packets are encountered that belong to a PID not listed in the program map table (PMT), mkvmerge will attempt to determine their type and codec from the content. This supported content types are AAC (ADTS only) and AC-3. Fixes #1980.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: fixed finding and parsing the `colr` atom if there are more than one video extension atoms and the `colr` atom is not the first one.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the `nclx` colour type of the `colr` atom is now recognized, too (as defined by ISO/IEC 14496-12, "ISO base media format").
- configure: fixed configure aborting if a `moc`, `uic`, `rcc` or `qmake` binary is found, but the binary’s version is too old. Fixes #1979.