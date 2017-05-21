Versie 12.0.0 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Today I’ve released v12.0.0 of MKVToolNix. Not too many changes in this one, but at least one rather important bug fix in the HEVC/h.265 code that can result in invalid files. I therefore recommend everyone to update.

Windows users should note that starting with v11.0.0 the GUI requires Microsoft’s “Media Foundation” framework to be installed. This is the case out of the box on the consumer versions of Windows other than the N and KN variants of Windows 10. You’ll have to download and install it separate on N and KN. On server variants you can install the framework via the server administration console. See this FAQ entry for more details.

MKVToolNix GUI: the key combination Ctrl+Shift+Space will now toggle the selection of the current item in all tree views where multiple selections are allowed. Implements #1983.

MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: added the extension `*.cue` (for cue sheet files) to the "open chapter file" dialog.

mkvmerge: cue sheet parser: if the cue sheet contains a non-empty `TITLE` entry and if no other segment title has been set yet, then the segment title will be set to the cue sheet’s `TITLE` value. Implements #1977.

mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI (multiplexer): added an option `–no-date` that prevents the "date" field from being written to the segment information headers. Implements one half of #1964.

mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: added support for editing the "date" segment information field. Implements the other half of #1964.