Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 6 april 2017 13:45, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: The Document Foundation

De Document Foundation heeft de tweede update versie 5.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en vraagt Impress bij het opstarten welke template er gebruikt moet worden. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.3.2 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal zestig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht: