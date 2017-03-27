Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: GnuCash

GnuCash logo (75 pix)Versie 2.6.16 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbel boekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk raportages en grafieken maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 516920 - Calendar Pop up disappears of the left side.
  • Bug 603379 - Prevent changing some Account Options if it has transactions.
  • Bug 670731 - Future Value not working with Loan Scheduled transaction.
  • Bug 739571 - Matching imported transactions doesn't indicate previously matched entries.
  • Bug 759934 - Tiny reports in HiDPI (workaround).
  • Bug 766630 - gui dialog for sorting transactions to accounts after aqbanking import broken.
  • Bug 767032 - Bad invoices from importing "posted" needing currency conversion Only auto-post if the posted_to account name is valid, there's no currency conversion, or the invoice customer's currency matches the A/R account currency. Tell the user what happened with a dialog.
  • Bug 773945 - Select Security Dialog Not User Friendly: Add a new namespace “ALL NON-CURRENCY” to the namespace (type) selector lists on the security picker and price editor which causes the commodity list to include all non-security commodities.
  • Bug 776247 - PriceEditor thinks Currency XXX is an actual currency and tries to retrieve prices for it.
  • Bug 776380 - Gross value of bills charged back instead of net value.
  • Bug 776494 - Wrong menu entry in Tip of the day.
  • Bug 776517 - Trial Balance Report: Total Debits Issue re $0 Commodity Accounts and Price Source Mode Set to "Nearest in Time" or "Most Recent".
  • Bug 776564 - Creating a scheduled transaction from an existing transaction does not include the notes field.
  • Bug 778208 - Scheduling 2nd, 3rd or 4th Wed doesn't seem to work.
  • Bug 779217 - Transactions rounded to 5 decimal places when opening file.
  • Bug 779411 - jqplot fixes for piechart and syntax error.
  • Bug 777875 - Reports with charts are flickering in certain circumstances.
  • Bug 777949 - Accounts implicitly created in ledger attempt creation twice.
Some other fixes not associated with reported bugs:
  • Use "Billing Information" as in other biz modules.
  • Update local symbol for MUR.
  • Online banking: Add output of bank messages that might occasionally be received.
  • Allow only date entry for opening balances on new accounts.
  • Enable taxinvoice to show net price: Add gncEntryGetNetPrice. Create an option in taxinvoice to either use gncEntryGetNetPrice or gncEntryGetPrice.
  • Make SQL full-DB sync safer and clean up automatically if it's interrupted by a system or network failure.
  • Extend account color to all columns in the account hierarchy page.
    • li>
  • Localize the word “CURRENCY” used in the commodity namespace selectors.
Translation Updates:
  • Catalan
  • Dutch
  • Finnish
  • German
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Serbian

Versienummer 2.6.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuCash
Download https://gnucash.org/download.phtml?lang=nl_NL
Bestandsgrootte 96,20MB
Licentietype GPL
-1909+14+20+30Ongemodereerd5
+1 Koenzie
27 maart 2017 16:08
Gebruikt een Tweaker dit actief voor hun (kleine) bedrijfsboekhouding?
Reageer
+1 bartvb
@Koenzie27 maart 2017 16:15
Ik heb het jaren geleden kort gebruikt maar ben snel daarna overgestapt op een fysieke boekhouder :)
Reageer
+1 Laurens-R
@Koenzie27 maart 2017 16:32
Ik vind het vaak toch beter om op een nederlands boekhoudpakket over te stappen. Deze kunnen af en toe wat buggy zijn, maar hebben meestal wel betere integratie met externe systemen zoals banken etc. Tevens zijn nederlandse pakketten ook vaak toegesneden op NL wet- en regelgeving etc, wat ook wel handig is. Zo kunnen bepaalde overzichten gegenereerd worden die al vaak automatisch voldoen aan allerlei regels etc.
Reageer
0 sugarlee89
@Laurens-R27 maart 2017 16:55
Is er een goed nl opensource pakket. Doe alles in excel.
Reageer
0 gjmi
@sugarlee8927 maart 2017 17:00
Excel is niet opensource
En je moet dan nog krijg je niet dezelfde mogelijkheden en gebruikservaring als bij een pakket die er voor gemaakt is.
Reageer
0 sugarlee89
@gjmi27 maart 2017 17:10
Het is een vraag, ik zoek een goed opensource pakkrt. Tijd van excel ben ik wel klaar mee.
Reageer
0 johanl79
@sugarlee8927 maart 2017 17:24
Na een vraag komt een ?
Reageer
+1 Maserati Teun
27 maart 2017 16:36
Na deze update werkte het programma niet meer. Bestand pthreadgc2.dll was niet aanwezig.

Ik zag wel pthreadgc3.dll staan. Even uit de back-up het bestand pthreadgc2.dll in de juiste directory gezet en alles werkte weer.
Reageer
0 zojammerhe
27 maart 2017 17:03
Ik gebruik het voor de gewone thuis-boekhouding.
Na wat probeersels werkt het voor mij als totaal-niet-boekhouder goed.
Via extern programma (ING2OFX?) gelukt om mijn gegevens bij de ING te exporteren en in GnuCash te importeren (Scheelt een hoop handmatig inkloppen).
Reageer


