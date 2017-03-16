Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 16 maart 2017 04:33, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: GPSoftware, submitter: cjpostma

GPSoftware heeft versie 12.4 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.

Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, en is beschikbaar in een 32bit- en een 64bit-versie. Het programma kan 30 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op net geen 65 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor ongeveer 35 euro. De ontwikkeling van versie 12.3 duurde iets meer dan twee maanden en kende zeven bètareleases. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lange lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien: