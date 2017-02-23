Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 4 reacties
Bron: Tixati

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.53 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 2.53 is now available.
This is a major upgrade with several important fixes and improvements.

All channels now have a fully decentralized forum that is available next to the Chat tab. Messages are organized into a threaded view, numerous layout options are available, and a full set of moderation controls allow the channel's operators to maintain their forum. Private messages between users can also be posted and are encrypted against the recipient's public key.

Other aspects of channel operation have been greatly improved as well. Shared user data, such as links, text, and forum messages, are now automatically segmented with a much more intelligent algorithm, which minimizes the bandwidth used to propagate changes when a small amount of content is added to a large shared collection. We have also spent a lot of time and effort working on the channel connection to connection protocol so that synchronization of user data is much more reliable and efficient.

There have also been numerous improvements throughout the core framework that underpins the entire program. We have made several fixes and improvements to our cross-platform native GUI toolkit, and have also made performance-critical optimizations in some of the core string-processing and encoding routines that are relied upon throughout the app.

More improvements are on the way.

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.53
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tixati
Download http://www.tixati.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 13,21MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (4)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Tixati geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (4)

-1404+11+20+30Ongemodereerd3
+1 Ricepuppet
23 februari 2017 17:39
En dan een oud screenshot van versie 2.11 in dit stuk tekst bijvoegen ;)
Reageer
0 codeneos
23 februari 2017 18:12
Alweer een bittorrent client.. Niks mis mee natuurlijk, en al helemaal niet als het om freeware gaat. Maar hebben we er ondertussen niet genoeg? In welk opzicht is deze efficiënter dan al die andere efficiënte torrent clients (qBittorrent, Transmission, deluge, etc) die in het gat dat uTorrent heeft achtergelaten proberen te vullen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door codeneos op 23 februari 2017 18:15]

Reageer
0 Xellence
@codeneos23 februari 2017 18:53
Deze client is zeer uitgebreid zonder enige vorm van reclame. Vrijwel alles is naar eigen inzicht aan te passen, heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden om regels op te zetten, kan zelfs als alternatief voor DC gebruikt worden maar dan op basis van het bit-torrent protocol (p2p chat)

Er zijn maar weinig clients met zoveel mogelijkheden zonder bloated te zijn.
Reageer
0 popNL
@codeneos23 februari 2017 18:55
Tixati niet echt een eenvoudige minimalistische client zoals uTorrent was, maar wel de meest krachtige en configureerbare client die ik ben tegengekomen die toch nog een relatief vriendelijke GUI biedt. Je bent best wel even bezig om alles naar wens in te stellen maar als het eenmaal draait is het top en voor mij efficiënter in gebruik dan uTorrent of de alternatieven waren.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*