Versie 2.80 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Add support for sideloading of KFX files created with the third-party KFX calibre plugin. Closes tickets: 1666040
- Edit book: Allow drag and drop of image files, stylesheets and html files into the editor to insert the appropriate <img> and <link> tags and add the files to the book automatically.
- Kobo driver: Add support for updated firmware.
- Edit Book: Spell Check: If there are no suggestions fill the suggested word box with the original word. Closes tickets: 1664284
- Viewer: add a shortcut (Ctrl+F11) to show/hide toolbars. Closes tickets: 1664077
New news sources
- PDF Output: Fix courier font not being rendered when converting on Windows. Closes tickets: 1665835
- E-mail delivery: Add a Message-ID header when sending emails. Reduces probability of mails sent from calibre being marked as spam.
- Save to disk: Fix path shortening being applied to entire save template even when saving to singe directory. Closes tickets: 1665964
- Get Books: Update the Virualo and Publi store plugins for website changes
- Viewer: Fix regression that caused slow opening of some books with missing font/css/image files.
- Viewer: Pressing Ctrl+F in fullscreen mode should show the controls. Closes tickets: 1664076
- Edit book: Do not allow creating multiple new files whose names differ only by case. Closes tickets: 1664027
- Viewer: Use heuristics to try to detect comics encoded as fixed layout EPUBs to ensure they are displayed as intended. Closes tickets: 1667357
Improved news sources
- Various new and improved Belgian news sources by erkfuizfeuadjfjzefzfuzeff
- The Atlantic
- The Financial Times