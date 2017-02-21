Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: SciTE

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7.3 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 3.7.3
  • Display block caret over the character at the end of a selection to be similar to other editors.
  • In SciTE can choose colours for fold markers. Feature #1172.
  • In SciTE can hide buffer numbers in tabs. Feature #1173.
  • The Diff lexer recognizes deleted lines that start with "--- ".
  • The Lua lexer requires the first line to start with "#!" to be treated as a shebang comment, not just "#". Bug #1900.
  • The Matlab lexer requires block comment start and end to be alone on a line. Bug #1902.
  • The Python lexer supports f-strings with new styles, allows Unicode identifiers, and no longer allows @1 to be a decorator. Bug #1848.
  • Fix folding inconsistency when fold header added above a folded part. Avoid unnecessary unfolding when a deletion does not include a line end. Bug #1896.
  • Fix finalization crash on Cocoa. Bug #1909.
  • SciTE on GTK+ can have a wide divider between the panes with the split.wide property.
  • Fix display of autocompletion lists and calltips on GTK+ 3.22 on Wayland. Newer APIs used on GTK+ 3.22 as older APIs were deprecated.
  • Fix crash in accessibility code on GTK+ due to signal receipt after destruction. Bug #1907.
  • Make trackpad scrolling work on Wayland. Bug #1901.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.7.3
Releasestatus Final
Website SciTE
Download http://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL
