Bron: Data Crow's Nest

Versie 4.2 van Data Crow is verschenen. Dit catalogusprogramma kan orde scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald, zoals bij IMDb, Amazon of Bol.com. Het programma is opensource en in Java geschreven, en het is dan ook eenvoudig om aanpassingen in het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit te doen. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de web-versie van het programma.