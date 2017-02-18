Versie 4.2 van Data Crow is verschenen. Dit catalogusprogramma kan orde scheppen in de chaos van zo'n beetje elke verzameling, of het nu om boeken, cd's, dvd's, foto's of mediabestanden gaat. Waar mogelijk wordt allerlei relevante en aanvullende informatie van internet gehaald, zoals bij IMDb, Amazon of Bol.com. Het programma is opensource en in Java geschreven, en het is dan ook eenvoudig om aanpassingen in het uiterlijk of de functionaliteit te doen. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de web-versie van het programma.
New:
Changed:
- Polish translation has been added.
Fixed:
- Web UI has been improved. The item overview has been changed to a card like overview and the item form has also been improved. Many other small improvements have been made for you to check out.
- The online search has been set to only retrieve up to a maximum of 20 items at a time.
- Increased the input size for the Drive Mappings field from 10 to 50.
Removed:
- Navigation to external references is no longer allowed.
- The server operated in local mode for displaying images. To avoid this, and to keep things simple, you now have to supply the IP address used on startup of the server (-ip:). This allows you to specify whether to use the public IP address (or not).
- Newly created users were not able to log on. This was only the case if no changes were made to the permissions of the user. Newly created users can now always log on, regardless of changes made.
- When -dir: parameter was given to Data Crow and the path contained a space, the installation folder is incorrectly determined.
- Network client did not correctly check for empty required fields. The server would fail to save the item, but would fail to notify the client of this fact. On restart, the item (not saved) has disappeared from the view.
- Web UI: same item details shown for different items when navigating between pages in the paginator.
- Web UI: cannot log on with newly created non-administrator user.
- Web UI: not returned to login page when directly navigating to index.xhtml. No data is loaded which is good, but an HTML error is displayed.
- Imdb.com searches: missing images in search results.
- Imdb.com searches: year parsing errors, for some records.
- Moviemeter.nl: was broken completed, reactivated.
- Amazon.com: access key has been changed for security reasons. After applying additional security to the Amazon.com account, the service for previous versions of Data Crow became unavailable. With this patch, the service has been restored.
- Amazon search has not been throttled to 1 item every second to avoid flooding the service with request.
- Tab order for the item form was not loaded correctly, causing the setting to be lost after restarting Data Crow.
- The Quick Search did not work when including %, - or ' in the search string.
- File URLs in the quick view will now work correctly.
Known issues:
- Metacritic.com online search. The search plugin was too error prone and can no longer be maintained. This service has been removed.
- MobyGames online search has been disabled. Awaiting new implementation based on their API as currently provided.
- The GamesDB service is currently offline due to server issues. Service operation will be restored soon, after which this online service should be working again. (reference).
- Amazon service can still be flooded with requests when Data Crow is used by many users at the same time. This service should be re-implemented to use batching of item lookups. Awaiting to see if the throttling actually helps first.