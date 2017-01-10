Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 10 januari 2017 11:11, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Python Insider

Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren '90 ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die tegenwoordig voor Dropbox werkt, is nog steeds betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Het ontwikkelteam heeft twee release candidates uitgegeven met 3.5.3rc1 en 3.4.6rc1 als de versienummers. Daarnaast werd net voor de kerstdagen versie 3.6.0 uitgebracht. De samenvatting van de veranderingen in uitgave 3.6.0 ziet er als volgt uit: