Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 28 december 2016 21:04

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Versie 9.7.0 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen en wegens een foutje is zijn opvolger ook meteen verschenen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling van afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.