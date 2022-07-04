Microsoft waarschuwt bedrijven voor Raspberry Robin-worm in netwerken

Microsoft heeft tientallen bedrijven gewaarschuwd voor een worm die vermoedelijk sinds vorig jaar rondgaat in Windows-bedrijfsnetwerken. De Raspberry Robin-worm verspreidt zich via USB-apparaten en is aangetroffen in de netwerken van honderden bedrijven.

De worm is vorig jaar ontdekt door onderzoekers van cybersecuritybedrijf Red Canary. Raspberry Robin verspreidt zich naar nieuwe Windows-systemen via geïnfecteerde USB-drives die een geïnfecteerd LNK-bestand bevatten. Wanneer de worm toegang heeft gekregen tot het netwerk, verspreidt die zich naar andere apparaten en systemen. Via de systemen communiceert die met zijn command-and-controlservers en voert payloads met malware uit via legitieme Windows-functies zoals msiexec of odbcconf.

"Raspberry Robin gebruikt msiexec.exe om externe netwerkcommunicatie naar een kwaadaardig domein op te zetten voor command-and-controldoeleinden", zegt Microsoft volgens Bleeping Computer. Het bedrijf bestempelt Raspberry Robin als een 'hoog beveiligingsrisico'. Microsoft heeft waargenomen dat de malware verbinding maakt met adressen op het Tor-netwerk, maar nog geen gebruikgemaakt van de toegang tot de netwerken van de slachtoffers. Toch kunnen de aanvallers elk moment toeslaan en meer malware verspreiden via de geïnfecteerde netwerken, waarschuwt het bedrijf. Het is niet bekend wie Raspberry Robin heeft verspreid en met welk doel dat is gebeurd.

Bron: Red Canary

Door Loïs Franx

Redacteur

Feedback • 04-07-2022 16:08
04-07-2022 • 16:08

Reacties (26)

+1memphis
4 juli 2022 16:29
Is er geen link naar een stukje detectie en verwijder software?
Ik lees net dat de MS Defender team ook op de hoogte is,
+2HKLM_

@memphis4 juli 2022 16:41
Hij is inderdaad zichtbaar in security.Microsoft.com waar je onder “hem” onder Threat Analytics terug kan vinden. De Security / sysadmin kan vanuit hier verder om te kijken of het voorkomt in het netwerk / de devices en detection regels configureren.

Executive summary
In early May 2022, a new worm named Raspberry Robin, was initially reported by Red Canary to have spread to Windows systems through infected USB devices. The USB device contains a disguised Windows shortcut (LNK) file. This worm relies on built-in Windows utilities such as msiexec.exe, fodhelper.exe, rundll32.exe, and odbconf.exe to install itself on the connected device, connect to a command-and-control (C2) server before downloading and launching additional DLL files.

Microsoft has observed this worm in hundreds of organizations spanning multiple industries. As of now, Microsoft security researchers have not attributed this worm to a threat actor group nor observed evidence of further lateral movement and advanced attacker activity upon initial installation of the worm. However, the usage of fodhelper.exe to spawn rundll32.exe, allows any downloaded malware to run with elevated administrative privileges without requiring a User Account Control prompt for consent or credentials, performing a UAC bypass. Due to the ability to achieve elevated permissions as well as the successful connection to an external domain, without proper protections in place, an attacker could easily escalate their attack to move laterally and access sensitive systems and data.

There are several detections that are available to help customers understand if they are impacted by this threat. Detection details for Microsoft 365 Defender are in the Detection details section of this report. Microsoft 365 Defender customers should also apply the security configurations and other prescribed mitigations and use the provided advanced hunting queries to check their network for attacks related to this tool.

Mitigations
Apply these mitigations to reduce the impact of this threat. Check the recommendations card for the deployment status of monitored mitigations.

Turn on Microsoft Defender Firewall and your network firewall to prevent RPC and SMB communication among endpoints whenever possible. This limits lateral movement as well as other attack activities.
Practice the principle of least-privilege and maintain credential hygiene. Avoid the use of domain-wide, admin-level service accounts. Restricting local administrative privileges can help limit installation of remote access trojans (RATs) and other unwanted applications.
Enable Tamper Protection for Defender Antivirus
Enable Cloud-based protection for Defender Antivirus

Reduce attack surface

Microsoft 365 Defender customers can turn on attack surface reduction rules to prevent several of the infection vectors of this threat. Attack surface reduction rules, which can be configured by any Microsoft Defender Antivirus user, offer significant hardening against the worm. In observed attacks, Microsoft customers who had the following rules enabled were able to mitigate the attack in the initial stages and prevented hands-on-keyboard activity:

Block executable files from running unless they meet a prevalence, age, or trusted list criterion
Block credential stealing from the Windows local security authority subsystem (lsass.exe)
Block untrusted and unsigned processes that run from USB

Tevens is er een Advanced Hunting query (KQL) beschikbaar waarmee je kan zoeken of dit voorkomt op je devices (Microsoft doet dit ook automatisch met Defender)

Advanced hunting
To locate possible exploitation activity, run the following queries.

Network connection launched from msiexec.exe

Upon execution of msiexec.exe, the malicious .LNK file will create a network connection over port 8080. Run query

DeviceProcessEvents | where FileName == "msiexec.exe" and ProcessCommandLine has_any ('http:','https:') | where ProcessCommandLine has_any ('/q', '-q') | where ProcessCommandLine has "8080"
Detection details
Antivirus

Microsoft Defender Antivirus incorporates next-generation antivirus capabilities, including machine learning and behavioral detection. This can result in overlapping detections, particularly of first-seen components and polymorphic variants.

Trojan:Win32/VintageDynamo.A - This is a generic detection looking for suspicious execution of .LNK files. There could be results from this that are not associated explicitly with the Raspberry Robin worm.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR)

The following alerts might also indicate threat activity associated with this threat. These alerts, however, can be triggered by unrelated threat activity and are not monitored in the status cards provided with this report.

Suspicious process launched using cmd.exe
Suspicious behavior by msiexec.exe
USB scanning

You can configure preferences for Windows Defender scans and updates to include scanning of removable drives. The Set-MpPreference cmdlet configures preferences for Windows Defender scans and updates. The following command allows you to scan removable drives:

-DisableRemovableDriveScanning<Boolean>

This command indicates whether to scan for malicious and unwanted software in removable drives, such as flash drives, during a full scan. If you specify a value of $False or do not specify a value, Windows Defender scans removable drives during any type of scan. If you specify a value of $True, Windows Defender does not scan removable drives during a full scan. Windows Defender can still scan removable drives during quick scans or custom scans.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HKLM_ op 4 juli 2022 16:45]

+1hcQd
4 juli 2022 16:21
Maar zo'n .lnk opent zich toch niet vanzelf? Dus mensen proppen en vreemde usb-stick in hun computer en gaan vervolgens van alles en nog wat aanklikken?
+1beerse
@hcQd4 juli 2022 16:34
Zo'n bestand.lnk valt voor heel veel helemaal niet op. Het is de extentie van een shortcut. Daarmee gooit de verkenner die extentie altijd weg, ook als je alle extenties altijd wilt zien.

Een shortcut is het element waar het meest/snelst/makkelijkst op wordt geklikt. Als het op 1 of andere manier toch opstartbaar is dan gaat het zomaar gebeuren.
+1hcQd
@beerse4 juli 2022 16:37
Misschien dat Microsoft iets veranderd heeft, maar als ik het me goed herinner heeft een shortcut een pijltje in de linker onderhoek.
+1beerse
@hcQd4 juli 2022 16:47
Klopt helemaal. Maar dat pijltje heeft helemaal geen alarmerende waarde. Het ontbreken van een extentie ook niet. Ik hoor het de gebruikers al zeggen: "Het is toch geen executable"....
+1Niosus
@beerse4 juli 2022 17:08
Ik hoor het de gebruikers al zeggen: "Het is toch geen executable"....
Tjah, en ergens hebben ze wel gelijk. Waar mag je anders wel nog op klikken? Als je nergens meer op mag klikken, dan kan je de filebrowser ook ineens uitzetten. Verder zijn er ook al exploits geweest die de thumbnail generator gebruikte om malware te installeren. Daar moet je zelfs niet meer op iets klikken, gewoon de file zien staan op je scherm is genoeg.

Geen USB drives gebruiken is een manier om dat als vector tegen te gaan, maar vermoedelijk kan je dit ook gewoon via network drives doen.

Ik vind het moeilijk om in dit geval met de vinger naar gebruikers te wijzen.
0beerse
@Niosus4 juli 2022 17:14
Er zijn best veel bedrijven waarbij het gebruik van usb-sticks strikt aan banden is gelegd. Zoals 'niet' en 'alleen een bepaald merk/type' en dergelijke. Dat kan dan ook allemaal worden afgedwongen en zo.

Aan de andere kant worden ook veel vdi-systemen gebruikt. Varianten op remote-desktop vanaf een eigen (byod) apparaat en/of via vpn naar de zaak. Daar kan je dan geen usb-stick in steken maar daar zit standaard dan vaak weer wel een netwerk drive aan gekoppeld naar het thuis systeem...

Het voordeel van aan usb-stick is dat je die achteloos op straat/stoep/parkeerplaats kan achterlaten en je kan ze uitdelen op beursen en dergelijke.
+1wsy1
@hcQd4 juli 2022 16:25
Yup mensen zijn nieuwsgierig, zelfs al ligt er een USB killer op de grond de kans is aanwezig dat iemand het opraapt en kijkt wat er op staat.
+1etiennebruines
@wsy14 juli 2022 16:33
Oh iemand is z'n USB vergeten. Even kijken van wie die is, om hem terug te geven.
Kan inderdaad snel gaan zoiets. Zeker als de .lnk een bestandsnaam heeft die daarbij helpt.
+1Automark
@hcQd4 juli 2022 16:25
Zou een shady wifi/Bluetooth dongle van bijv Ali ook zoiets kunnen bevatten?
0zarex
@Automark4 juli 2022 17:22
BadUSB is een ding...
+1densoN
@hcQd4 juli 2022 16:41
Ik gok dat de lnk wordt gestart m.b.v. de auto-run feature. De auto-run feature voor removable storage is weer uit te schakelen m.b.v. GPO's. Als mijn vermoeden klopt zou ik verwachten dat dit als mitigerende maatregel in het artikel wordt opgenomen.
+1Roy23
@hcQd4 juli 2022 16:49
Wanneer autoplay ingeschakeld is op je systeem kan een .lnk bestand van een USB drive geopend worden.
Stukje uitleg door Trend Micro (over een andere worm, maar zelfde principe):
https://success.trendmicr..._US&sfdcIFrameOrigin=null

[Reactie gewijzigd door Roy23 op 4 juli 2022 16:49]

+1Cilph
4 juli 2022 16:09
Ongemakkelijke naam voor die worm. Wakkert misschien angst voor Raspberry PI apparaten aan.
Reageer
+17ven
@Cilph4 juli 2022 16:11
K zat met deze bril het artikel al te scannen naar een link met de Raspberry Pi. Wellicht komt het vooral voor op een windows variant voor de Pi?

[Reactie gewijzigd door 7ven op 4 juli 2022 16:12]

+1CH4OS
@7ven4 juli 2022 16:19
De Windows-variant voor de Pi is de ARM-versie. Een vrij algemene versie voor ARM-gebaseerde apparaten.
0Jerra
@Cilph4 juli 2022 16:14
Toch denk ik dat de kans hoger is om wormen aan te treffen in het fruit dan in een plakje silicon ;)
0blorf
@Cilph4 juli 2022 16:17
Volgens mij is het een mus-achtige vogel die insecten op abrikozenstruiken vangt. :+
0CH4OS
@Cilph4 juli 2022 16:21
Ik denk dat dat wel meevalt, als je weet wat een Robin is. ;)
0blorf
@CH4OS4 juli 2022 16:27
Ik denk een dubbele betekenis. "Round robin" is een netwerk-gerelateerde term die waarschijnlijk iets met de methode maken heeft
0barbarbar
@Cilph4 juli 2022 16:24
Mee eens, vroeg me ook al af hoe usb sticks via een lnk bestand een Raspberry Pi zouden infecteren... Hoeft er dus niks mee te maken en betreft dus puur een Windows virus.
+1bdefour
4 juli 2022 16:25
Meer details:
https://redcanary.com/blog/raspberry-robin/
0Rinzwind
@bdefour4 juli 2022 16:53
Staat nog niet veel in over hoe de eerste infectie plaatsvindt. Lijkt me op handmatig linkje klikken en via via uiteindelijk een vreemde executable starten. Komt neer op complexe versie van willekeurige executable openen. Ik zie ook nergens dat er sprake is van privilege escalation.
+1nl-x
4 juli 2022 16:38
Wat zegt Microsoft tegen die tientallen bedrijven om te doen dan? Is het gewoon een kwestie van de virusscanners updaten? Of zijn er detectietools?
+1Vaevictis_
4 juli 2022 16:55
Ooit bij een bedrijf geweest waar alle USB poorten om deze reden met secondelijm waren dicht gezet.
Want zowel Linux als Windows waren dan veilig. Denk wel 15 jaar geleden.
