Microsoft waarschuwt bedrijven voor Raspberry Robin-worm in netwerken

Microsoft heeft tientallen bedrijven gewaarschuwd voor een worm die vermoedelijk sinds vorig jaar rondgaat in Windows-bedrijfsnetwerken. De Raspberry Robin-worm verspreidt zich via USB-apparaten en is aangetroffen in de netwerken van honderden bedrijven.

De worm is vorig jaar ontdekt door onderzoekers van cybersecuritybedrijf Red Canary. Raspberry Robin verspreidt zich naar nieuwe Windows-systemen via geïnfecteerde USB-drives die een geïnfecteerd LNK-bestand bevatten. Wanneer de worm toegang heeft gekregen tot het netwerk, verspreidt die zich naar andere apparaten en systemen. Via de systemen communiceert die met zijn command-and-controlservers en voert payloads met malware uit via legitieme Windows-functies zoals msiexec of odbcconf.

"Raspberry Robin gebruikt msiexec.exe om externe netwerkcommunicatie naar een kwaadaardig domein op te zetten voor command-and-controldoeleinden", zegt Microsoft volgens Bleeping Computer. Het bedrijf bestempelt Raspberry Robin als een 'hoog beveiligingsrisico'. Microsoft heeft waargenomen dat de malware verbinding maakt met adressen op het Tor-netwerk, maar nog geen gebruikgemaakt van de toegang tot de netwerken van de slachtoffers. Toch kunnen de aanvallers elk moment toeslaan en meer malware verspreiden via de geïnfecteerde netwerken, waarschuwt het bedrijf. Het is niet bekend wie Raspberry Robin heeft verspreid en met welk doel dat is gebeurd.