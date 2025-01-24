Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.
1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie, als app op verschillende platforms en als extensie voor de meestgebruikte browsers. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 8.10.60 is uitgekomen, een bètarelease, en de changelog daarvan vind je hieronder.
1Password for Windows 8.10.60
- Guided Setup is now only shown for accounts that have been active for under six months.
- Guided Setup is now automatically dismissed when you complete all the tasks.
- In Labs, you can now enter
=locationin the search bar to find items that have a location in their item details.
- We’ve fixed an issue where using a template with no fields could create an item stuck in the Offline Changes section.
- We’ve fixed an issue where guest accounts could be prompted to set up a recovery code.
- We’ve fixed an issue that caused broken links in Watchtower “Compromised website” banners.
- We’ve fixed an issue where the “Change password on website” button could open an incorrect URL.
- We’ve fixed an issue that could prevent Watchtower from updating and displaying categories correctly.
- We’ve fixed an issue where you couldn’t remove an item from the list of ignored alerts.
- Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.
- We’ve fixed an issue where guest accounts, which don’t support recovery keys, could still see recovery options.
- We’ve fixed an issue where you’d still see the option to “Open and fill” a password, even if you had AutoFill set to “Never fill on this website”.
- Multiple installations of 1Password no longer conflict. Now, only one instance can be launched at a time.