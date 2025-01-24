Software-update: 1Password 8.10.60 bèta

1Password logo (79 pix)Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.

1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie, als app op verschillende platforms en als extensie voor de meestgebruikte browsers. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 8.10.60 is uitgekomen, een bètarelease, en de changelog daarvan vind je hieronder.

1Password for Windows 8.10.60
  • Guided Setup is now only shown for accounts that have been active for under six months.
  • Guided Setup is now automatically dismissed when you complete all the tasks.
  • In Labs, you can now enter =location in the search bar to find items that have a location in their item details.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where using a template with no fields could create an item stuck in the Offline Changes section.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where guest accounts could be prompted to set up a recovery code.
  • We’ve fixed an issue that caused broken links in Watchtower “Compromised website” banners.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where the “Change password on website” button could open an incorrect URL.
  • We’ve fixed an issue that could prevent Watchtower from updating and displaying categories correctly.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where you couldn’t remove an item from the list of ignored alerts.
  • Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where guest accounts, which don’t support recovery keys, could still see recovery options.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where you’d still see the option to “Open and fill” a password, even if you had AutoFill set to “Never fill on this website”.
  • Multiple installations of 1Password no longer conflict. Now, only one instance can be launched at a time.

1Password

Versienummer 8.10.60-4
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 1Password
Download https://1password.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: 1Password

Update-historie

16-04 1Password 8.10.72 9
01-04 1Password 8.10.70 0
18-03 1Password 8.10.68 1
05-03 1Password 8.10.64 16
19-02 1Password 8.10.62 5
24-01 1Password 8.10.60 bèta 4
21-01 1Password 8.10.58 35
27-11 1Password 8.10.54 8
13-11 1Password 8.10.52 11
16-10 1Password 8.10.48 0
Meer historie

1Password

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (4)

Moraxv 24 januari 2025 12:57
Volgens mij is versie 8.10.58 nog de officieel laatste versie maar is de beta-versie van versie 8.10.60 nu dus verschenen.
sendoake @Moraxv24 januari 2025 15:08
Inderdaad. Net gecheckt op updates op zowel Windows als MacOS en nog steeds op .58
danmark_ori @sendoake25 januari 2025 19:05
Titel is inmiddels aangepast.
danmark_ori @Moraxv25 januari 2025 12:58
+ 1 van mij: ik heb het doorgegeven. Geen idee hoe dit zo kwam.

