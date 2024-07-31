Microsoft heeft versie 0.83.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
General
- Awake Quality of Life changes, including changing the tray icon to reflect the current mode.
- Changes to general GPO policies and new policies for Mouse Without Borders. The names for some intune policy configuration sets might need to be updated as seen here.
Advanced Paste
- Reordered GPO policies, making it easier to find some policies.
Awake
- Fixed CSV parser to support double quotes and escape delimiters when pasting as JSON.
- Improved double quote handling in the CSV parser when pasting as JSON.
Color Picker
- Different modes will now show different icons in the system tray.
- Removed the dependency on Windows Forms and used native Win32 APIs instead for the tray icon.
- Fixed an issue where the UI would become non-responsive after selecting no time for the timed mode.
- Refactored code for easier maintenance.
- The tray icon will now be shown when running Awake standalone to signal mode.
- The tray icon tooltip shows how much time is left on the timer.
- Added DPI awareness to the tray icon context menu.
File Explorer add-ons
- Added support to using the mouse wheel to scroll through the color history.
File Locksmith
- Allow copying from the right-click menu in Monaco and Markdown previewers.
Installer
- Fixed a crash when there were a big number of entries being shown by moving the opened files of a process to another dialog.
Mouse Without Borders
- Fixed the path where DSC module files were installed for the user-scope installer. (This was a hotfix for 0.82)
Peek
- Disabled non supported options in the old Mouse Without Borders UI.
- Added new GPO policies to control the use of some features.
PowerToys Run
- Allow copying from the right-click menu in Dev files and Markdown previews.
Quick Accent
- Fixed a crash on Windows 11 build 22000. (This was a hotfix for 0.82)
- Blocked a transparency fix code from running on Windows 10, since it was causing graphical glitches. (This was a hotfix for 0.82)
- Accept speed abbreviations like kilometers per hour (kmph) in the Unit Converter plugin.
- Added settings to configure behavior of the "First week of year" and "First day of week" calculations in the DateTime plugin.
- Fixed wrong initial position of the PowerToys Run when switching between monitors with different dpi values.
- Started allowing interchangeable use of / and \ in the registry plugin paths.
- Added support to automatic sign-in after rebooting with the System plugin.
- Added suggested use example results to the Value Generator plugin.
Runner
- Added support for the Bulgarian character set.
Settings
- Add code to handle release tags with an upper V when trying to detect new updates.
Documentation
- Fixed the UI spacing in the "update available" card.
- Fixed the information bars in the Mouse Without Borders settings page to hide when the module is disabled.
- Improved consistency of the icons used in the Mouse Without Borders settings page.
- Improved action keyword information bar padding in the PowerToys Run plugins section.
- Fixed a crash in the dashboard when Keyboard Manager Editor settings file became locked.
Development
- Added the RDP plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
- Added the GitHubRepo and ProcessKiller plugins to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
- Fixed a typo in the 0.82.0 release notes in README.
- Disabled FancyZone UI tests, to unblock PRs. We plan to bring them back in the future. (This was a hotfix for 0.82)
- Fixed an issue where flakiness in CI was causing the installer custom actions DLL from being signed. (This was a hotfix for 0.82)
- Upgraded the Microsoft.Windows.Compatibility dependency to 8.0.7.
- Upgraded the System.Text.Json dependency to 8.0.4.
- Upgraded the Microsoft.Data.Sqlite dependency to 8.0.7.
- Upgraded the MSBuildCache dependency to 0.1.283-preview.
- Removed an unneeded /Zm compiler flag from Keyboard Manager Editor common build flags.
- Fixed the winget publish action to handle upper case V in the tag name.
- Removed wildcard items from vcxproj files.
- Removed the similar issues bot GitHub actions.
- Fixed CODEOWNERS to better protect changes in some files.
- Switched machines being used in CI and pointed status badges in README to the new machines.
- Fixed NU1503 build warnings when building PowerToys.
- Use the MSTest meta dependency for running the tests instead of the individual testing packages.
- Added missing CppWinRT references.