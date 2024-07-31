Versie 7.16 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource e-bookbeheerprogramma is haast onmisbaar voor elke e-readerbezitter. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, e-boeken bewerken en converteren om ze zo geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van RSS-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat en kunnen er boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Calibre is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS.
In versie 7.0 is de mogelijkheid om notities toe te voegen aan bijvoorbeeld auteurs en series, en is ondersteuning voor EPUB-audioboeken toegevoegd. Ook kunnen er extra bestanden aan boeken worden toegevoegd, zoals bijvoorbeeld alternatieve omslagafbeelding en heeft Calibre nu een eigen prullenbak, die gebruikt kan worden in plaats van die in het besturingssysteem. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer enkele beveiligingsproblemen in de content server verholpen, dus als deze is ingeschakeld, is het belangrijk om naar deze versie bij te werken. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
New features
Bug fixes
- Add a driver for the new 2024 Tolino devices. They use a modified version of the Kobo firmware, so they are detected as Kobo devices.
- Various news recipes now have the ability to download past issues, accessible via the Advanced tab in the Schedule news dialog.
Improved news sources
- ONLY if you use the calibre Content server, you should update calibre as soon as possible. Closes tickets: 2075128.
If you do not know what the Content server is, you do not use it, and these do not apply to you. If you have set a password to access the Content server that you have not shared with anyone, these do not affect you. A remote code execution bug in the Content server introduced in calibre version 6.9.0 (released on 2022-11-25) means that anyone with access to the server also has access to the rest of the computer the server is running on. If you are using a password to protect access to the server only people that know the password can gain access via the bug. Thanks to STAR Labs (https://starlabs.sg) for finding these vulnerabilities.
- Content server: Fix path traversal vulnerability. Closes tickets: 2075125.
A bug in a feature introduced in calibre version 6.16.0 (released 2023-04-20) means anyone with access to the server can also read non calibre related files on the computer running the server.
- Content server: Fix SQL injection vulnerability. Closes tickets: 2075131.
A bug in a feature introduced in calibre version 6.10.0 (released 2022-12-16) means anyone with access to the server can also read non-calibre SQLITE database files on the computer running the server.
- Content server: Fix an XSS vulnerability in one endpoint. Closes tickets: 2075130.
Only relevant if you embed the calibre server within a larger server, it means attackers who can convince users to click on a specially crafted link, can run JavaScript code with the same origin as the larger server calibre is embedded in.
- Content server: Fix an error when opening the downloaded books page directly via a link and using a custom book list template. Closes tickets: 2073972.
- macOS: Fix opening multiple books from Finder with the editor only opening one of the books.
- Fix the legacy LRF format viewer not starting.
- Fix mouse wheel not transitioning from undefined date to current date in date entry controls. Closes tickets: 2074147.
- Harvard Business Review
- Live Mint
- Business Standard
- Pagina12
- Bloomberg