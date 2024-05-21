Software-update: Wizfile 3.10

Wizfile logo (79 pix)Wizfile is een klein programma dat alle mappen en bestanden op een Windows-computer indexeert. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld Everything wordt de informatie niet in een database opgeslagen, maar in het werkgeheugen bewaard. Via uitgebreide zoekcriteria kan het snel elk willekeurig bestand of map op de computer lokaliseren. Het programma is gratis voor thuisgebruik, maar toont wel een donatieknop. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt een vergoeding gevraagd. Versie 3.10 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in WizFile version 3.10:
  • Added global "include" and "exclude" filters - go to Options->Filters to configure them.
    The "Include Filter" is applied to all searches automatically, as if it had already been typed into the search field.
    The "Exclude Filter" will automatically exclude any matching items from the search results. It is also applied during the initial scanning process. This can greatly speed up scans by preventing certain folders from being scanned at all, and can also greatly reduce memory use.
    For example, if you use Synology NAS, you can get WizFile to ignore snapshot and recycle folders by setting the "exclude filter" to:
    #snapshot|#recycle|@recycle
    Note that there should not be any spaces between the vertical pipes (vertical pipes are interpreted as "OR" and spaces interpreted as "AND"). The example above will exclude any file or folder name that contains "#snapshot" OR "#recycle" OR "@recycle".
    Another example:
    To exclude the "C:\Windows\WinSxS" and "C:\Program Files" folders from being scanned, you would set the exclude filter to
    C:\Windows\WinSxS\|"C:\Program Files\"
    Note that double quotes are required around filter items that contain spaces.
  • UI tweaked to look like Windows 11 style. To use WizFile classic theme edit the WizFile.ini file (located in %appdata%\WizFile\WizFile.ini or exe folder for portable) and set: UseWizFileClassicTheme=1
  • Fixed rare bug that might cause some folders not to be detected by WizFile when parsing MFT file due to unusual MFT record ordering
  • Unicode characters were not being saved to search drop down history correctly - fixed
  • Emojis were not being displayed correctly in file search and filter fields - fixed
  • When configured to start with Windows, WizFile will now pause for 60 seconds before starting. This it to allow time for virtual drive letters to become available (like Google Drive G:), and to not slow down other important startup tasks due to disk scanning. If WizFile is already configured to start with Windows and you want to enable this delay, toggle the Options->Start With Windows option off and back on. You can edit the delay time by editing the Action in Windows Task Scheduler for the "WizFile" item and changing the value in the /delaysecs=xx parameter
  • WizFile can now be configured to not run as admin - to do this, edit the WizFile.ini file (located in %appdata%\WizFile\WizFile.ini or exe folder for portable) and set
    RunAsAdmin=FALSE
  • new Indonesian translation

Wizfile

Versienummer 3.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://antibody-software.com/wizfile/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-05-2024 09:53 5

21-05-2024 • 09:53

5

Bron: Antibody Software

Update-historie

22-05 Wizfile 3.13 4
11-03 Wizfile 3.11 10
05-'24 Wizfile 3.10 5
03-'23 Wizfile 3.09 8

Lees meer

Wizfile

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
5
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
rjtuijnman 21 mei 2024 16:33
Hmmmm... Bewaart alles in het geheugen... Ik heb hier zes harde schijven geïnstalleerd staan met tienduizenden bestanden. Dat moet dan niet alleen razendsnel worden ingelezen en geïndexeerd, maar neemt dan toch ook wel een fors deel van je geheugen in beslag...
Ik denk dat ik toch maar bij Everything blijf... Tenzij iemand me hier kan overtuigen van de voordelen van WizFile
guillaume @rjtuijnman21 mei 2024 18:50
Ik zou WizFile zeker niet op de achtergrond willen draaien (zoals ik dat met Everything wel doe):

Het geheugengebruik zonder resultatenlijst/geminimaliseerd is zo'n 1,5-10MB (loopt op om vervolgens weer terug te schieten). Dat lijkt prima, maar bij een kopieer- of verwijderoperatie schiet het geheugengebruik (op dit systeem) zó naar 180MB en (veel belangrijker nog) het processorgebruik loopt zelfs op naar 7%.

In rust blijft Everything daarentegen stabiel in RAM-gebruik (twee processen die samen 43MB gebruiken) en bij dezelfde kopieer- en verwijderoperaties gebruikte het zo'n 3-4% verdeeld over die twee processen.
Cerberus_tm @guillaume22 mei 2024 04:06
Hmm goed om te weten. Ik zal het eens testen. Maar op zich vind ik 180 MB geen probleem meer tegen woorden, en 7% op korte momenten ook niet echt?
Robbierut4 @rjtuijnman21 mei 2024 17:23
Ik heb geen idee of het beter is, maar volgens hun eigen website heeft het een minimaal ram gebruik.

Ze hebben ook een portable versie, dus dat lijkt me altijd eens het proberen waard, kijken hoeveel ram het echt gebruikt.
Cerberus_tm @rjtuijnman21 mei 2024 18:16
Ik heb Wiz File net even geïnstalleerd (Wiz Tree gebruikte ik al, fantastisch programma). Wiz File gebruikt overgeveer 11 MB aan RAM in mijn system, met een miljoen of zo bestanden geïndexeerd op een aantal schijven. En het is allemaal razendsnel.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq