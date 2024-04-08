Software-update: DBeaver 24.0.2

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 24.0.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.0.2:
  • Connectivity:
    • Using multiple jumps tunnels when connecting via SSH was supported
    • Enable tunnel sharing option was added
    • Test connection was fixed
  • SQL Editor:
    • WHERE TRUE and SELECT UNIQUE support was added
    • Error with single quoted string was fixed
    • Syntax highlighting after active schema change was fixed
  • Data Editor:
    • Automatic row count option was added (thanks to @utsav1704)
  • Metadata editor:
    • Deleting table comments was fixed
    • Linking with the editor was fixed
  • General:
    • Ability to collect log files from the interface was added
    • Transaction rollback behavior was fixed
    • Metadata changes were removed from the commit counter
    • Autocommit in production databases was fixed
  • Data transfer:
    • Ability to specify header case in the target file was added
    • Typo in the confirmation dialog was fixed
  • Databases:
    • Cubrid: Query plan feature was added (thanks to @rathana-pvs)
    • Old MySQL drivers were repacked
    • PostgreSQL: Jobs, roles, and system information were hidden in the Hide Folders mode
    • SQLite: Deleting columns was fixed

DBeaver

Versienummer 24.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

DBeaver

Reacties (6)
