Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.82 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.76. Sinds versie 12.80 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.82
Changes in version 12.81
- Added support for reading GM PDR data from MP4 videos written by cars such as Corvettes and Cameros
- Added support for reading timed GPS from Wolfbox dashcam videos
- Added "Unknown trailer" to QuickTime warnings originating from an unknown trailer
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Extract PreviewImage from Chigee AIO-5 dashcam videos
- Changed name and print conversion of a recently added FujiFilm tag
- Only issue "Tag not defined" warnings for the first sub-document when using the -p option
- Fixed a Nikon Z lens name (github #250)
- Fixed Windows version so -sort works properly with -listgeo
- API Changes:
- Added PrintCSV option for optimized extraction of GM PDR data in CSV format
- Added ability to read EXIF and XMP from EXR images
- Added ability to delete unknown trailer when writing MOV/MP4 videos
- Added ability to write a couple of Stable Diffusion PNG tags
- Added ability to write one of the Microsoft Xtra Description tags (github #248)
- Added support for using alternate city names in reverse Geolocation
- Added support for reading timed GPS from DOD LS600W TS videos
- Added support for new version of Canon DR4 files
- Added a number of new iTunesInfo tags
- Added a new Olympus LensType
- Decode a number of new Nikon tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Allow regular expressions to be used when writing Geolocate tag
- Enhanced writing of Geolocate tag to also write Keys:LocationName
- Cache the results of the last reverse geolocation search to speed batch processing when multiple files have the same search parameters
- Patched problem that could cause runtime errors with some invaid tag names
- Fixed a couple of newly added FujiFilm tags
- Fixed decoding of FujiFilm AFAreaZoneSize
- API Changes:
- Added GeolocAltNames option