Software-update: PowerToys 0.80.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.80.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New feature: Desired State Configuration support, allowing the use of winget configure for PowerToys. Check the DSC documentation for more information.
  • The Windows App SDK dependency was updated to 1.5.1, fixing many underlying UI issues.
  • WebP/WebM files support was added to Peek.
  • Audio files support was added to Peek.
  • Automated UI testing for FancyZones Editor was added to CI.
General
  • Added a Quick Access entry to access the flyout from PowerToys' tray icon right click menu.
  • Added support for Desired State Configuration in PowerToys, allowing the use of winget configure to configure many settings.
Awake
  • Fix an issue causing the "Keep screen on" option to disable after Awake deactivated itself.
Color Picker
  • Fixed a UI issue causing the color picker modal to hide part of the color bar.
Command Not Found
  • Now tries to find a preview version of PowerShell if no stable version is found.
FancyZones
  • Fixed a crash loading the editor when there's a layout with an empty name in the configuration file.
  • Refactored layout internal data structures and common code to allow for automated testing.
  • The pressing of the shift key is now detected through raw input to fix an issue causing the shift key to be locked for some users.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed a crash occurring in the Monaco previewer when a file being previewed isn't found by the code behind.
  • Fixed an issue in the Markdown previewer adding a leading space to code blocks.
  • Fixed wrong location and scaling of preview results on screens with different DPIs.
  • Added better clean up code to thumbnail handlers to prevent locking files.
File Locksmith
  • Allow multiple lines to wrap when viewing the modal with selected file paths.
Installer
  • Fixed the final directory name of the PowerToys Run VSCode Workspaces plugin in the installation directory to match the plugin name.
  • Used more generic names for the bootstrap steps, so that "Installing PowerToys" is not shown when uninstalling.
Keyboard Manager
  • Fixed an issue that would clear out KBM mappings when certain numpad keys were used as the second key of a chord.
  • Added a comment in localization files so that translators won't translate "Text" as "SMS".
Peek
  • Added support to .WebP/.WebM files in the image/video previewer.
  • Added support for audio files.
  • Fixed an issue causing the open file button in the title bar to be un-clickable.
  • Fixed an issue when previewing a folder with a dot in the name that caused Peek to try to preview it as a file.
PowerToys Run
  • Added a setting to the Windows Search plugin to exclude files and patterns from the results.
  • Fixed an issue showing thumbnails caused by a hash collision between similar images.
  • Added the "checkbox and multiline text box" additional property type for plugins and improved multiline text handling.
Quick Accent
  • Added the Schwa character to the Italian character set.
Registry Preview
  • Allow alternative valid names for the root keys.
  • Fixed an issue causing many pick file windows to be opened simultaneously.
Screen Ruler
  • Updated the measure icons for clarity.
Shortcut Guide
  • Updated the Emoji shortcut that is shown to the new Windows key + period (.) hotkey.
Text Extractor
  • Fixed issues creating the extract layout on certain monitor configurations.
Video Conference Mute
  • Added enable/disable telemetry to get usage data.
Settings
  • Added locks to some terms (like the name of some utilities) so that they aren't localized.
  • Fixed some shortcuts not being shown properly in the Flyout and Dashboard.
  • Updated image for Color Picker and outdated animations for utilities in OOBE.
Documentation
  • Added FastWeb plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Removed the old security link to MSRC from the create new issue page, since security.md is already linked there.
  • Added clarity regarding unofficial plugins to the PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
Development
  • Updated System.Drawing.Common to 8.0.3 to fix CI builds after the .NET 8.0.3 upgrade was released.
  • Adjusted the GitHub action names for releasing to winget and Microsoft Store so they're clearer in the UI.
  • Upgraded WinAppSDK to 1.5.1, fixing many related issues.
  • Consolidate the WebView2 version used by WinUI 2 in the Keyboard Manager Editor.
  • Unified the use of Precompiled Headers when building on CI.
  • Added UI tests for FancyZones Editor in CI.
  • Added a GitHub bot to identify possible duplicates when a new issue is created.
  • Updated the WiX installer dependency to 3.14.1 to fix possible security issues.
  • Changed the pipelines to use pipeline artifacts instead of build artifacts.
  • Added the -graph parameter for pipelines.
  • Tests in the pipelines now run as part of the build step to save on CI time.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.80.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.80.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-04-2024 07:01
5 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

05-04-2024 • 07:01

5

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

24-06 PowerToys 0.100.1 15
10-06 PowerToys 0.100.0 10
28-04 PowerToys 0.99.0 9
27-03 PowerToys 0.98.1 0
18-03 PowerToys 0.98.0 14
10-02 PowerToys 0.97.2 3
28-01 PowerToys 0.97.1 6
20-01 PowerToys 0.97.0 7
26-11 PowerToys 0.96.1 3
19-11 PowerToys 0.96.0 1
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Reacties (5)

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MazDaMan1970 5 april 2024 14:21
Vreemd dat het nog steeds zo'n laag release nummer is, aangezien PowerToys al enorm lang bestaat. Gebruikte vroegah heel veel TweakUI & dan praat ik nog over het Windows 95 tijdperk!
Uruk-Hai @MazDaMan19705 april 2024 19:48
Dat het zo'n laag release nummer heeft komt omdat deze versie van Powertoys een heruitgave is voor Windows 10 en 11, vanaf de grond af aan opnieuw opgebouwd.
jjjeck 5 april 2024 08:52
Titel “ Software-update: PowerToys 0.80.0” en eerste regel “ Microsoft heeft versie 0.79.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht” zijn conflicterend.

Kan inhoudelijk geen informatie toevoegen, daar ik geen Windows draai.
iAR @jjjeck5 april 2024 08:54
Waarschijnlijk een copy-past van een ouder bericht. Er is wel degelijk 0.8 beschikbaar.
CH4OS
@jjjeck5 april 2024 10:52
Spel- en tikfouten kun je beter melden in het forumtopic: Meld hier spel- en tikfoutjes - en dus *geen* andere foutjes dan wordt het sneller opgelost.

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