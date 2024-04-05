Microsoft heeft versie 0.80.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
General
- New feature: Desired State Configuration support, allowing the use of winget configure for PowerToys. Check the DSC documentation for more information.
- The Windows App SDK dependency was updated to 1.5.1, fixing many underlying UI issues.
- WebP/WebM files support was added to Peek.
- Audio files support was added to Peek.
- Automated UI testing for FancyZones Editor was added to CI.
Awake
- Added a Quick Access entry to access the flyout from PowerToys' tray icon right click menu.
- Added support for Desired State Configuration in PowerToys, allowing the use of winget configure to configure many settings.
Color Picker
- Fix an issue causing the "Keep screen on" option to disable after Awake deactivated itself.
Command Not Found
- Fixed a UI issue causing the color picker modal to hide part of the color bar.
FancyZones
- Now tries to find a preview version of PowerShell if no stable version is found.
File Explorer add-ons
- Fixed a crash loading the editor when there's a layout with an empty name in the configuration file.
- Refactored layout internal data structures and common code to allow for automated testing.
- The pressing of the shift key is now detected through raw input to fix an issue causing the shift key to be locked for some users.
File Locksmith
- Fixed a crash occurring in the Monaco previewer when a file being previewed isn't found by the code behind.
- Fixed an issue in the Markdown previewer adding a leading space to code blocks.
- Fixed wrong location and scaling of preview results on screens with different DPIs.
- Added better clean up code to thumbnail handlers to prevent locking files.
Installer
- Allow multiple lines to wrap when viewing the modal with selected file paths.
Keyboard Manager
- Fixed the final directory name of the PowerToys Run VSCode Workspaces plugin in the installation directory to match the plugin name.
- Used more generic names for the bootstrap steps, so that "Installing PowerToys" is not shown when uninstalling.
Peek
- Fixed an issue that would clear out KBM mappings when certain numpad keys were used as the second key of a chord.
- Added a comment in localization files so that translators won't translate "Text" as "SMS".
PowerToys Run
- Added support to .WebP/.WebM files in the image/video previewer.
- Added support for audio files.
- Fixed an issue causing the open file button in the title bar to be un-clickable.
- Fixed an issue when previewing a folder with a dot in the name that caused Peek to try to preview it as a file.
Quick Accent
- Added a setting to the Windows Search plugin to exclude files and patterns from the results.
- Fixed an issue showing thumbnails caused by a hash collision between similar images.
- Added the "checkbox and multiline text box" additional property type for plugins and improved multiline text handling.
Registry Preview
- Added the Schwa character to the Italian character set.
Screen Ruler
- Allow alternative valid names for the root keys.
- Fixed an issue causing many pick file windows to be opened simultaneously.
Shortcut Guide
- Updated the measure icons for clarity.
Text Extractor
- Updated the Emoji shortcut that is shown to the new Windows key + period (.) hotkey.
Video Conference Mute
- Fixed issues creating the extract layout on certain monitor configurations.
Settings
- Added enable/disable telemetry to get usage data.
Documentation
- Added locks to some terms (like the name of some utilities) so that they aren't localized.
- Fixed some shortcuts not being shown properly in the Flyout and Dashboard.
- Updated image for Color Picker and outdated animations for utilities in OOBE.
Development
- Added FastWeb plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
- Removed the old security link to MSRC from the create new issue page, since security.md is already linked there.
- Added clarity regarding unofficial plugins to the PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
- Updated System.Drawing.Common to 8.0.3 to fix CI builds after the .NET 8.0.3 upgrade was released.
- Adjusted the GitHub action names for releasing to winget and Microsoft Store so they're clearer in the UI.
- Upgraded WinAppSDK to 1.5.1, fixing many related issues.
- Consolidate the WebView2 version used by WinUI 2 in the Keyboard Manager Editor.
- Unified the use of Precompiled Headers when building on CI.
- Added UI tests for FancyZones Editor in CI.
- Added a GitHub bot to identify possible duplicates when a new issue is created.
- Updated the WiX installer dependency to 3.14.1 to fix possible security issues.
- Changed the pipelines to use pipeline artifacts instead of build artifacts.
- Added the -graph parameter for pipelines.
- Tests in the pipelines now run as part of the build step to save on CI time.