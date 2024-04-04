Software-update: OPNsense 24.1.5

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.5 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 24.1.5 released

Today the kernel receives a number of minor updates that have accumulated since 24.1.2 was released. The primary focus for the time being is adding fixes and MVC improvements for upcoming feature backports into the next 24.1.x versions. The update presents itself as a hotfix 24.1.5_1 but that is only due to catching an issue during the last QA stage with an update of the gettext library.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix PHP warnings and spurious validation in route model
  • system: fix translation of static PHP pages with newer gettext
  • interfaces: support a primary interface in LAGG failover mode
  • interfaces: stop caching IPv6 address to decide if reload is required
  • firmware: opnsense-revert: fix issue with downloaded package install
  • ipsec: fix typo in config generation for AH proposals
  • unbound: duckduckgo.com blocklist fix
  • wireguard: add a peer configuration generator with QR code capability
  • wireguard: improve overall configuration UX
  • mvc: add "safe" filter in Phalcon volt templates
  • mvc: feed current language into view to replace hardcoded "en-US"
  • mvc: fix minor regression with "allownew" not having a default
  • mvc: extend model implementation to support volatile fields
  • mvc: add setBaseHook() to ApiMutableModelControllerBase
  • rc: fix wrong order in service startup (contributed by Frank Wall)
  • ui: move cache_safe() functions to appropriate include
  • ui: add a "statusled" formatter to bootgrid
  • ui: add a "grid-reload" helper to SimpleActionButton
  • plugins: os-bind 1.21
  • plugins: os-caddy 1.5.3
  • src: wg: fix handling of errors in wg_transmit()
  • src: wg: use proper barriers around pkt->p_state
  • src: kern: fix panic with disabled ttys
  • src: opencrypto: advance the correct pointer in crypto_cursor_copydata()
  • src: opencrypto: handle end-of-cursor conditions in crypto_cursor_segment()
  • src: opencrypto: respect alignment constraints in xor_and_encrypt()
  • src: ccr,ccp: fix argument order to sglist_append_vmpages
  • src: ossl: add missing labels to bsaes-armv7.S
  • src: ipsec esp: avoid dereferencing freed secasindex
  • src: irdma: upgrade to 1.2.36-k
  • src: irdma: remove artificial completion generator
  • src: tcp: cubic - restart epoch after RTO
  • src: tcp: prevent div by zero in cc_htcp
  • src: net80211: adjust more VHT structures/fields
  • ports: curl 8.7.1
  • ports: expat 2.6.2
  • ports: libucl 0.9.1
  • ports: lighttpd 1.4.75
  • ports: nss 3.99
  • ports: openssh-portable 9.7p1
  • ports: openvpn 2.6.10
  • ports: php 8.2.17
  • ports: py-duckdb 0.10.1
  • ports: py-netaddr 1.2.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 24.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-04-2024 15:16
12 • submitter: KeiFront

04-04-2024 • 15:16

12

Submitter: KeiFront

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

22-07 OPNSense 26.7.1 8
15-07 OPNsense 26.7 23
10-07 OPNsense 26.1.11 2
17-06 OPNsense 26.1.10 7
03-06 OPNsense 26.1.9 2
12-05 OPNsense 26.1.8 17
02-05 OPNsense 26.1.7 10
09-04 OPNsense 26.1.6 4
24-03 OPNsense 26.1.5 5
12-03 OPNsense 26.1.4 0
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Reacties (12)

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Hansie9999 4 april 2024 15:43
Ben sinds een week met OPNsense bezig en ben al zeer tevreden,

zit nu aan dit probleem bezig, ik ga even copy/paste doen van het OPNsense forum , misschien dat hier een tweaker zit die mij meteen kan helpen. (en dus mijn eeuwigdurende dank kan ontvangen :) )

Mijn post op OPNsense forum ;

https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=39801.0

Hello,

I am a total noob with this, I recently started playing with OPNsense for upgrading my home network.

I got the basic's working and now am trying to get the main reason I got OPNsense in the first place to work,
We have a very slow internet connection (100Mbps down, 40Mbps up VDSL) and want to get the most out of it.

I got one Vlan for our chromecasts with a higher priority and thats working very good, so one problem already fixed,

What I want to do now ;

Give all my different Vlan's a MINIMUM bandwith they "can" use, but always distribute all remaining bandwith to the other VLAN's so nothing gets wasted.

So for instance ;

VLAN 100 gets a minimum of 10Mbps/4Mbps (if it needs it)

VLAN 200 gets a minimum of 5Mbps/2Mbps (if it needs it)

VLAN 300 gets a minimum of 30Mbps/5Mbps (if it needs it)

VLAN 400 gets a minimum of 30Mbps/5Mbps (if it needs it)

All remaining available bandwith can always be used by whatever VLAN requests more (but never so that other VLAN's who need bandwith and are NOT at there minimum yet do not get that.)

I found guides to distribute bandwith evenly on OPNsense,
I found guides to limit bandwith,
but I do not find guides to combine that ??

I do find other posts with the same requests/problems and not really a fix I get to work :(

https://forum.opnsense.or...22776.msg108503#msg108503
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=16181.0
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=22776.0
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=2068.0

I also found PFsense forum posts where they give a fix for it in 2018 ? (but the naming is to different on OPNsense for me to try that :( )
https://forum.netgate.com...anteed-bandwith-to-a-vlan

I am afread I need a real noobs step by step guide to explain to me how exactly to do this,

My hardware config ;
- dedicated hardware with intel N200 and 4 intel 2.5Ghz nics 16GB RAM and Samsung m.2 1TB SSD
- TP-Link Layer 2 smart switch with VLAN support
- TP-link Omada wifi access point with VLAN support
- VDSL modem connected to one port on the router set as WAN
- one LAN connection to the smart switch

- VLAN for the chromecasts with higher VLAN priority
- VLAN for wife's laptop and smartphone
- VLAN for my desktop and smartphone (gamer)
- VLAN for my son's desktop and smartphone (gamer)
- VLAN for my other son's desktop and smartphone (gamer)
- some other VLAN's for IoT and other stuff, but no need to take those in account now, ill work that out later.


I am currently NOT using any protection firewall stuff and rules and blocking yet, I want to get this bandwith thing sorted first, later I will migrate my Ad guard home (now on other server) to the router, start using zenarmour on the OPNsense , get all my arduino's and pi's on there own seperated vlan, get guest wifi, ..... I am defenatly seeing the potential here, but its currently bit over my head :)


Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Jack Flushell @Hansie99994 april 2024 15:49
Hiervoor is het forum bedoeld, niet de reacties op de frontpage. Post je vraag hier.
Hansie9999 @Jack Flushell4 april 2024 16:37
Mijn excuses , maar was niet de bedoeling om echt de vraag hier te stellen, leek gewoon toevallig de correcte plaats omdat ik toevallig met OPNsense bezig ben :) ,

als ik het niet gevonden krijg of geen hulp vind op het OPNsense forum zal ik zeker in het juiste forum hier weer om hulp vragen.
TweakerCarlo @Hansie99994 april 2024 15:51
In pfSense heb ik up/down traffic shapers aangemaakt en die aan een allow internet rule gehangen onder het advanced tabje.
Dnek diet dat het concept hier veer verschilt van OpnSense
Linkje
Hansie9999 @TweakerCarlo4 april 2024 16:39
Probleem is dat dit is om een maximum in te stellen ?

maar ik wil eigenlijk een minimum "te gebruiken" en ze mogen zeker meer gebruiken, zolang iedere vlan die bandbreedte vraagt al aan zijn minimum zit.

En dat is het hier niet denk ik ??
TweakerCarlo @Hansie99997 april 2024 01:06
Ik heb geen idee behalve dat als je de max goed instelt er altijd een minimum behaalt kan worden
fuzzyIon @Hansie99994 april 2024 16:13
Je kunt "pipes" configureren binnen een vlan met een fixed bandwith. Ook kun je regels maken voor een specifieke gebruiker en/of applicatie binnen een vlan en in het bijzonder de bandbreedte die gebruikt mag worden:

https://docs.opnsense.org...haper_limit_per_user.html
Hansie9999 @fuzzyIon4 april 2024 16:40
maar dit is om een vaste bandbreedte in te stellen ?

ik zou willen instellen dat iedereen zoveel bandbreedte kan gebruiken als ze willen, zolang al de VLAN's die bandbreedte vragen al aan hun minimum zitten.
digibaro 4 april 2024 16:01
Klein detail. Het betreft versie 24.1.5_1 want vlak voor de release is een hot-fix toegevoegd.
Mich 4 april 2024 19:52
Mijn wireguard verbinding werkt niet meer. (al mijn internet liep standaard via de wireguard van proton). Zal binnenkort wel eens kijken wat de reden is. Nu even geen tijd :)

edit: Maltrail lijkt ook de weg kwijt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mich op 22 juli 2024 16:20]

digibaro @Mich4 april 2024 22:54
24.1.5_2 is uit met een wireguard hotfix
Villager 5 april 2024 09:37
Als ik probeer te updaten dan krijg ik een rare foutmelding op sommige repositories:

The release type "opnsense" is not available on this repository.

Op de meeste krijg ik ook nog een andere foutmelding:

SSL certificate subject doesn't match host os-caddy-plugin.pischem.com
pkg: https://os-caddy-plugin.p...13:amd64/packagesite.txz: Authentication error. Unable to update repository os-caddy-plugin

De update stopt hierdoor.

ik heb /usr/local/opnsense/scripts/firmware/connection.sh uitgevoerd en zag dat er verbinding gemaakt wordt via IPv6. Dit heb ik wel eerder gebruikt en recent weer uitgeschakeld. Alles nog gechecked, maar alle verwijzingen die ik kon vinden naar de eerdere IPv6 installatie zijn er uitgehaald. Nu maar een FW rule aangemaakt om IPv6 te blokkeren. Helaas kan ik nog steeds niet updaten.

Update 11:45
Opgelost. Ik heb voor de zekerheid een backup van 3 dagen geleden teruggezet. Daarna de FW rule aangemaakt die IPv6 blokkeert. Vervolgens de Caddy repository file os-caddy-plugin.conf in /usr/local/etc/pkg/repos aangepast naar ' enabled: no'. Daarna de update gedraaid en nu ging het goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Villager op 22 juli 2024 16:20]


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