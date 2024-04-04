Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.5 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today the kernel receives a number of minor updates that have accumulated since 24.1.2 was released. The primary focus for the time being is adding fixes and MVC improvements for upcoming feature backports into the next 24.1.x versions. The update presents itself as a hotfix 24.1.5_1 but that is only due to catching an issue during the last QA stage with an update of the gettext library.