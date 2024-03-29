Versie 1.7.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 3203: [New] Draw - grid - more info.
- 3199: [New] Draw - Callout
- 3195: [New] Draw - pencil - more info.
- 3191: [New] Batch convert - remove from filelist - more info.
- 3173: [New] Contat sheet - source folder - more info.
- 3167: [New] MDK 0.25
- 3166: [New] Zoom (auto image size) menu - more info.
- 3141: [New] Max undo steps setting - more info.
- 3138: [New] Video thumbnail gallery - start frame - more info.
- 3117: [New] Menu rotate - reshuffle items - more info.
- 3204: [Bug] Draw - color indicator - more info.
- 3202: [Bug] Viewer - None 'High zoom quality' still affects image - more info.
- 3201: [Bug] Compare - companion files not deleted/copied/moved - more info.
- 3200: [Bug] 'Remove from category' doesnt work on Album
- 3198: [Bug] MacOS - HIF - more info.
- 3197: [Bug] Browser - panel - Metadata and Histogram titles do not disappear - more info.
- 3196: [Bug] MacOS - Fullscreen view does not close properly - more info.
- 3194: [Bug] Import and sort - create duplicates when AAE file - more info.
- 3193: [Bug] Save dialog - 2 warning - more info.
- 3192: [Bug] JPEGXL - EXIF loading - more info.
- 3190: [Bug] Catalog export - more info.
- 3189: [Bug] Crop - last used mode - more info.
- 3188: [Bug] Window is blank when using Restore Layout - more info.
- 3187: [Bug] Show files in subfolders - sort - more info.
- 3186: [Bug] Update catalog from files does not delete people from catalog - more info.
- 3185: [Bug] Settings - language - more info.
- 3184: [Bug] Import sort - template for subfolder - more info.
- 3183: [Bug] HEIF thumbnail - more info.
- 3182: [Bug] Show files in subfolders - more info.
- 3181: [Bug] F1 shortcut for About - more info.
- 3180: [Bug] Tag face - remove last entry - more info.
- 3179: [Bug] Shortcut - zoom - best fit - more info.
- 3178: [Bug] Compare - context menu - color label, tag - more info.
- 3177: [Bug] Zoom icon - more info.
- 3176: [Bug] Tag UnTag - more info.
- 3175: [Bug] Properties - Column - more info.
- 3174: [Bug] Face tag plugin - more info.
- 3172: [Bug] Edit comment dialog - more info.
- 3171: [Bug] XMP menu entries not translated
- 3170: [Bug] Dragging file from archive - more info.
- 3169: [Bug] Fit image to window - more info.
- 3168: [Bug] Prompt (stable diffusion) information - more info.
- 3165: [Bug] Edit IPTC - double clic - more info.
- 3164: [Bug] Adjust menu - more info.
- 3163: [Bug] 'Rotate image according...' label - more info.
- 3162: [Bug] Fit window to image - more info.
- 3161: [Bug] Fullscreen floating view settings - more info.
- 3160: [Bug] Viewer - statusbar - incorrect cursor XY coordintes on file change - more info.
- 3159: [Bug] Info window position in full screen - more info.
- 3158: [Bug] Viewer - crop panel - selection in non image files - more info.
- 3157: [Bug] Settings - File list - header - more info.
- 3156: [Bug] Video Thumbnail Gallery naming with dot - more info.
- 3155: [Bug] Purge doesn't clear LastFilename - more info.
- 3154: [Bug] Paste ouside - more info.
- 3153: [Bug] Archive - open with - more info.
- 3152: [Bug] Face tag - few issues - more info.
- 3151: [Bug] Import face tag - more info.
- 3150: [Bug] cateogry sets - & in category button - more info.
- 3149: [Bug] Settings - Thumbnails - Labels - more info.
- 3148: [Bug] Face tag plugin - Warning message - more info.
- 3147: [Bug] CTRL+Wheel doesn't scroll correctly - more info.
- 3146: [Bug] Settings - interface - mouse - more info.
- 3145: [Bug] Set as wallpaper - rename Scaled to Stretched - more info.
- 3144: [Bug] Viewer - context menu - reshuffle items - more info.
- 3143: [Bug] Viewer - deletion routine - add new single dialog for dirty file - more info.
- 3142: [Bug] App UI - messageboxes - improve Draw, Catalog dialogs - more info.
- 3140: [Bug] Settings - interface - unify Filter behaviour - more info.
- 3139: [Bug] Settings - metadata - sidecar - minor UI adjustments - more info.
- 3137: [Bug] Capture - client area - more info.
- 3136: [Bug] Viewer - file menu - Save selection should not be always enabled - more info.
- 3135: [Bug] Browser - Catalog filter - change titlebar naming - more info.
- 3134: [Bug] Menu - rotate - more info.
- 3133: [Bug] Browser - Open - shortcut - more info.
- 3132: [Bug] Settings - Catalog - Maintenance - more info.
- 3131: [Bug] Plugin menu - first column too small - more info.
- 3130: [Bug] View GPS for RAW+XMP - more info.
- 3129: [Bug] Color depth conversion error and ICC - more info.
- 3128: [Bug] Dark theme - scrollbar more visible - more info.
- 3127: [Bug] OpenSSL vunerabilities - more info.
- 3126: [Bug] Background Remover - more info.
- 3115: [Bug] uncategorized not respecting match settings - more info.
- 3125: [Bug] JPEGXL color profile output - more info.
- 3124: [Bug] BackgroundRemover extract package problem