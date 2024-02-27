Versie 33.0.1 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.
Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Pale Moon version 33.0.1
This is a bugfix and security update.
Changes/fixes:
- Removed site-specific override for Amazon.com due to breakage.
- Fixed script timeout values that were inadvertently overridden in branding.
- Fixed an issue where empty MIME type registrations would break some parts of the UI.
- (Linux only) Pasting URLs to content now by default does not navigate to that URL.
- If content-paste-navigation is enabled (via
middlemouse.contentLoadURL), navigation is now restricted to pasting to active body type elements (to prevent unwanted navigation when pasting URLs to input boxes, for example).
- Fixed a problem with JS modules preventing
ExportEntriesfrom working.
- (Linux only) Fixed a build issue when building with a system-supplied cairo library (unsupported).
- Fixed an issue where workers could lock up the browser with
SetIntervalwith an out-of-bounds (too small) value. This is now clamped to 4ms matching the HTML spec.
- Fixed a few usability issues with the built-in developer tools.
- Fixed a potential crash in web workers.
- Fixed a potential overflow issue in image maps.
- Fixed a potential security issue with multi-part/mixed content (CVE-2024-1551).
(from this point forward we will no longer list UXP Mozilla security patch summaries as they are mostly irrelevant)