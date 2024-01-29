Als je zelf een laadpaal voor de elektrische auto in elkaar wilt knutselen, kun je meestal een hoop geld besparen. In dat geval heb je onder meer een EVSE nodig, bijvoorbeeld de opensource SmartEVSE van fabrikant Stegen. Voor deze controller zijn verschillende firmwares beschikbaar, zoals de originele van Stegen, of een alternatieve door de community ontwikkelde versie met allerlei extra functionaliteit. Aan de laatste heeft de hier op Tweakers bekendstaande dingo35 meegewerkt, en hij is op dit moment eigenlijk nog de enige actieve ontwikkelaar. Dingo35 heeft besloten het project te forken en het onder eigen beheer uit te brengen, en kort geleden is versie 3.5.0-RC0 verschenen. De changelog van die versie kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v3.5.0-RC0 This release candidate is a follow-up on the Serkri v1.8.0 release, with the following changes: Disabled phase detection since it generated a lot of problems, and in the end the EV decides dynamically which phases it is going to use; so the detection can never be 100% sure

Disable modbus TCP bridge since there are reports that sometimes unreliable values are given

Make verbose the default telnet level since we are always asking for verbose logs....

Fix subpanel charging bug, where sometimes MaxCircuit was not honored

Remove unnecessary duplicate libraries and move back to mainstream by going back to the original ESPAsyncWebServer

Gather all existing documentation, add missing stuff and publish this on this page

Changed "Loadbalancing" to "Multi", because many people considered honoring MaxMains also "Loadbalancing". "Multi" now means multiple SmartEVSE's are connected via modbus in a Master/Slave configuration

In Multi configuration, make Slave mode follow Master mode and vice versa; the mode buttons on the Slave webserver will also change the mode of the Master!

Move to espressif 6.3.2 platform

Some code optimizations

Make the configuration menu on the LCD screen more logical; when in Slave mode, do not show options that are not relevant

Git rid of PV Meter since nobody seems to be using it

In Smart mode, only increase current if new phase data is available; this prevents "saw-tooth" charge-current graphs when P1 data is only delivered every 5 or 10 seconds....

Fix bug when Sensorbox was not selectable as Mainsmeter

Add Finder7M kWh meter

Improve reading of Pilot voltage

Fix WAGO kWh power divisor

Lower CT1 Cal limit from 10A to 6A

Reduce switch noise reduction

If temperature is too high, switch back to B1 state instead of state A

Validate that ImportCurrent >= StartCurrent + MinCurrent; many users misconfigured Solar mode....

Disable OverrideCurrent on Slave since it will not work there

Introduce Pilot disconnect timer

Fix FAKE_SUNNY_DAY (for developers only)

Redefine DBG = 2, this option used to give both USB Serial AND telnet data, this is now ONLY USB Serial data, BUT with multiple log levels enabled (on special request of Michael Stegen)

Fix bug not honoring MaxCirCuit on Master

Introduce Automated Testing (for developers only)