Firmware-update: SmartEVSE 3.5.0-RC0

Als je zelf een laadpaal voor de elektrische auto in elkaar wilt knutselen, kun je meestal een hoop geld besparen. In dat geval heb je onder meer een EVSE nodig, bijvoorbeeld de opensource SmartEVSE van fabrikant Stegen. Voor deze controller zijn verschillende firmwares beschikbaar, zoals de originele van Stegen, of een alternatieve door de community ontwikkelde versie met allerlei extra functionaliteit. Aan de laatste heeft de hier op Tweakers bekendstaande dingo35 meegewerkt, en hij is op dit moment eigenlijk nog de enige actieve ontwikkelaar. Dingo35 heeft besloten het project te forken en het onder eigen beheer uit te brengen, en kort geleden is versie 3.5.0-RC0 verschenen. De changelog van die versie kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v3.5.0-RC0

This release candidate is a follow-up on the Serkri v1.8.0 release, with the following changes:

  • Disabled phase detection since it generated a lot of problems, and in the end the EV decides dynamically which phases it is going to use; so the detection can never be 100% sure
  • Disable modbus TCP bridge since there are reports that sometimes unreliable values are given
  • Make verbose the default telnet level since we are always asking for verbose logs....
  • Fix subpanel charging bug, where sometimes MaxCircuit was not honored
  • Remove unnecessary duplicate libraries and move back to mainstream by going back to the original ESPAsyncWebServer
  • Gather all existing documentation, add missing stuff and publish this on this page
  • Changed "Loadbalancing" to "Multi", because many people considered honoring MaxMains also "Loadbalancing". "Multi" now means multiple SmartEVSE's are connected via modbus in a Master/Slave configuration
  • In Multi configuration, make Slave mode follow Master mode and vice versa; the mode buttons on the Slave webserver will also change the mode of the Master!
  • Move to espressif 6.3.2 platform
  • Some code optimizations
  • Make the configuration menu on the LCD screen more logical; when in Slave mode, do not show options that are not relevant
  • Git rid of PV Meter since nobody seems to be using it
  • In Smart mode, only increase current if new phase data is available; this prevents "saw-tooth" charge-current graphs when P1 data is only delivered every 5 or 10 seconds....
  • Fix bug when Sensorbox was not selectable as Mainsmeter
  • Add Finder7M kWh meter
  • Improve reading of Pilot voltage
  • Fix WAGO kWh power divisor
  • Lower CT1 Cal limit from 10A to 6A
  • Reduce switch noise reduction
  • If temperature is too high, switch back to B1 state instead of state A
  • Validate that ImportCurrent >= StartCurrent + MinCurrent; many users misconfigured Solar mode....
  • Disable OverrideCurrent on Slave since it will not work there
  • Introduce Pilot disconnect timer
  • Fix FAKE_SUNNY_DAY (for developers only)
  • Redefine DBG = 2, this option used to give both USB Serial AND telnet data, this is now ONLY USB Serial data, BUT with multiple log levels enabled (on special request of Michael Stegen)
  • Fix bug not honoring MaxCirCuit on Master
  • Introduce Automated Testing (for developers only)

SmartEVSE-3.5

Versienummer 3.5.0-RC0
Releasestatus Beta
Website SmartEVSE
Download https://github.com/dingo35/SmartEVSE-3.5/releases/tag/v3.5.0-RC0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-01-2024 20:07
12 • submitter: dingo35

29-01-2024 • 20:07

12

Submitter: dingo35

Bron: SmartEVSE

Update-historie

07-05 SmartEVSE 3.8.1 1
05-04 SmartEVSE 3.8.0 7
27-12 SmartEVSE 3.7.3 2
05-11 SmartEVSE 3.7.2 0
25-10 SmartEVSE 3.7.0 0
07-09 SmartEVSE 3.6.10 6
08-'24 SmartEVSE 3.6.8 0
08-'24 SmartEVSE 3.6.7 21
06-'24 SmartEVSE 3.6.3 1
05-'24 SmartEVSE 3.6.0-RC1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SmartEVSE

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
9
3
0
2
Wijzig sortering
hp197 29 januari 2024 20:38
@dingo35 toch wel jammer dat je af geforked bent van serkri en nu dingen eruit aan het halen bent die juist wel gebruikt worden en meerwaarde hadden tov van de stegen versie.

Zo gebruik ik juist wel de PV om 1phase te laden bij 6A PV en 3phase vanaf 18A PV.
De modbus tcp proxy gebruik ik ook en dit werkt (voor de versie die ik gebruik) naar behoren. Wel is het zo dat je inderdaad soms foutieve readings krijgt maar dat komt in mijn geval door de meter (Eastron meters geven soms foutieve resultaten terug).

[Reactie gewijzigd door hp197 op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

dingo35 @hp19729 januari 2024 23:02
De enige reden om een paar zaken er uit te halen, is omdat er meldingen van instabiliteiten van waren.
Bijvoorbeeld de modbus TCP bridge, sommige gebruikers rapporteerden incidentele vreemde waardes (zowel via REST als via MQTT), was zo incidenteel dat het eigenlijk alleen in HomeAssistant logs en grafieken te constateren was, maar het verstoorde wel de statistieken; verwijdering van de TCP bridge lijkt dit verholpen te hebben.
Vermoedelijk is de gebruikte modbus library niet threadsafe.
Dat het aan de Eastron meters te wijten zou zijn, klopt niet met de waarnemingen van andere gebruikers, en is voor mij nieuw. Zelf kan ik het niet reproduceren, en ik heb meerdere Eastron meters....

Hoofdzaak was om een zeer stabiele versie te krijgen, en als je naar de issues kijkt lijkt dat aardig te lukken.

Verder sta ik open voor Pull Requests.....
hp197 @dingo3530 januari 2024 16:48
Er zijn idd wel issues met modbus (ik heb in het verleden bijv ook hier gereageerd: https://github.com/serkri/SmartEVSE-3/issues/132).
Dus die snap ik wel.

ik heb SDM630 meters, en daar merk ik toch wel heel vaak timeouts in antwoorden zeker als je wat meer parameters / ranges opvraagt. Daarom ben ik aan het overwegen om naar Wago of finder meters te gaan, die zien er sjiek uit :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door hp197 op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Sircuri @hp19729 januari 2024 22:17
Ik kan het niet vinden, maar waarom is dit een fork van een fork? De originele repo lijkt al 2 jaar stil te staan, maar zie geen reden waarom dat is. En is deze fork van dingo de huidige algemene versie?
THM0 @Sircuri29 januari 2024 22:25
Dit wordt de algemene versie.
dingo35 @THM029 januari 2024 23:03
Klopt, Stegen zat op 3.0.1, serkri op 1.8.0, en in overleg met Stegen gaan we nu op 3.5 zitten.
dizzytal @dingo3530 januari 2024 08:25
Misschien was dat makkelijk om in de post te zetten. Ik las inderdaad in he topic dat je nu (meer) i.s.m. (zo heb ik het opgevat althans) met Stegen gaat doen. Lijkt me eigenlijk nog wel een dingetje om goed te hebben
IStealYourGun 29 januari 2024 20:24
Is dat eigenlijk legaal? In België moet je laadaal installatie gekeurd worden alvorens je die in gebruik mag nemen.
fluppie007 @IStealYourGun29 januari 2024 22:31
Dat klopt, maar wanneer je eerst een 30mA differentieel schakelaar type A parallel (per laadpunt) parallel aan de ganse installatie zet en een eigen automaat (per laadpunt) en dan een aparte 6A automaat voor de/alle SmartEVSE modules. Dan ben je in orde en kan je de installatie/aanpassing laten keuren. Je moet ook de 6mA DC detectie gebruiken, anders is het niet conform met een (goedkope) type A diff en moet je overal zeer dure type B diff's gebruiken.
Uiteindelijk is de laadpaal low voltage (12VDC) en gaat de keuring over de 230V componenten, dit zijn allemaal off the shelf diff's, automaten, contactoren met de nodige goedkeuringen voor gebruik in een elektrische installatie.
Heel cru, een laadpunt is niet meer dan een geschakeld stopcontact met extra beveiligingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fluppie007 op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

XeriuM @IStealYourGun29 januari 2024 20:36
In Nederland mag je installeren wat je wil, het is bijna een free-for-all.
beerse @IStealYourGun29 januari 2024 21:30
In Nederland zijn er ook wel regels en richtlijnen. Maar als het met consumenten spanningen en stromen werkt kan en mag je het als consument zelf van een stekker voorzien en de stekker in het stopcontact steken. Als je het dan een vaste opstelling geeft, dan kan en mag je het ook van een vaste aansluiting voorzien.

Dat allemaal mits je het netjes doet en netjes achter de meter blijft. En zolang er geen zaken gebeuren waarvoor je de verzekering zou willen aanspreken. Mocht er iets gebeuren waarvoor de verzekering aangesproken wordt en die verzekering komt de installatie nazien en er blijkt iets niet netjes te zijn dan zouden ze wel eens niet tot betaling over kunnen gaan.

Er schijnt wel iets in de maak te zijn voor keuringen bij sleutelen aan de privé kant van de nutsvoorzieningen (gas, water, elektriciteit) maar ik weet niet wat de status daarvan is.
Bentoonen 30 januari 2024 18:22
@Dingo35 Bedankt voor het verder ontwikkelen van de software. Mischien is dit niet de juiste plek om deze vraag te stellen maar zou je mij de juiste richting op willen helpen.

Ik wil de smartevse voeden met info uit home assistant.
Ik gebruik Homewizard met de gemodificeerde SDM630-wifi deze geeft perfect de laadstroom door aan home assistant. ook heb ik de P1 module van Homewizzard aangesloten. Is het mogelijk deze informatie aan de mqtt door te geven zodat de smartevse deze kan gebruiken?
ik heb de feed_mains.sh op github gezien maar snap niet goed hoe of waar deze in te zetten?
Is er een forum waar dit word gekoppeld?

Bedankt voor al je werk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq