AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.1.1 heeft AMD onder meer ondersteuning voor de spellen Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth en Tekken 8 toegevoegd. Verder is er Fluid Motion Frames, wat de kwaliteit van de video moet verbeteren. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support

  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • TEKKEN 8

New Product Support

  • AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) - Boost FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience by adding frame generation technology to any DirectX 11 and 12 game.

  • AFMF improves performance by adding frame generation technology to AMD Radeon 700M, RX 6000, and RX 7000 series GPUs for notebook and desktop platforms.
    • Up to 97% average increase in performance across select titles at 1080p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF.
    • Up to 103% average increase in performance across select titles at 1440p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF.
  • AFMF preserves image quality by dynamically disabling frame generation during fast visual motion.

AMD Video Upscaling – Advanced video upscale algorithm to improve video playback image quality for AMD Radeon RX 7000 desktop series GPUs.

  • AMD Video Upscaling can be enabled within the Graphics tab to enjoy improved sharpness and clarity, for DirectX 11 applications such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Media Player, with resolution support up to 4K.
  • For more instructions on how to enable upscaling, please ensure that your version of AMD Software is up to date, and learn more here!

Additional Video Improvements

  • Content Adaptive Machine Learning (CAML) text detection has been updated to support up to 4K gaming for even greater clarity.
  • Various encoding support within AMD Software including AVC, HEVC and AV1 codecs have undergone additional optimizations to improve video encode quality.
  • AMD continues to work with partners to implement video enhancements into 3rd party apps; more updates to follow in upcoming drivers.

AMD Smart Technology Tab – Access the suite of great A+A features from one convenient location to maximize the power of your AMD-powered system.

AMD Assistant – Automatically enable or disable AMD Software features based on various situations for improved performance or battery life.

Additional OS Feature Support

Support for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling has been expanded to Radeon RX 7600 series GPUs on Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues
  • Performance drop may be observed in some DirectML workloads.
  • Intermittent grey screen after driver upgrade with certain monitors (such as Nixeus NX-EDG274K) on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • Graphics API metric may show as N/A in certain UWP applications.
  • Heavy stuttering may be experienced while playing Warframe and loading into a new area or starting a mission.
  • Black artifacts may be observed in smoke effects while playing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III.
  • Black texture flickering may be observed while playing Starfield on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5600 XT.
  • Intermittent install failure may be observed when using the factory reset setting.
Known Issues
  • Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT. [Resolution targeted for 24.2.1]
  • Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.
  • Excessive stuttering may be experienced when first playing a match in Overwatch 2. [Resolution targeted for 24.2.1]
  • Audio may intermittently become out of sync with the video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition using AV1 codec. [Resolution targeted for Q2]
  • Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
  • After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. [Resolution targeted for 24.2.1]
  • During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Processor.

AMD Software

Versienummer 24.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 24-01-2024 13:01
11 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

24-01-2024 • 13:01

11

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: AMD

Reacties (11)

neps 24 januari 2024 16:27
Is die video upscaling aan de praat te krijgen in Firefox? Of staat het gewoon default aan in Firefox zonder about:config flags? Ik zie namelijk niet direct verschil op YouTube...
Twunk @neps24 januari 2024 17:57
Ik lees net op het Guru3D forum dat deze optie schijnbaar alleen werkt voor 1 monitor situaties. Zie https://www.guru3d.com/pu...lin-2411-driver-download/
neps @Twunk24 januari 2024 18:26
Komt mooi uit, want ik heb voor nu een single monitor (ultrawide) configuratie. :)
Allard Pruim 24 januari 2024 19:56
Zijn er hier ook tweakers die na het updaten in Microsoft Edge problemen ondervinden bij het afspelen van video's? Wanneer ik bijvoorbeeld op YouTube een video aan het afspelen ben en beweeg mijn muis cursor dan wil het nog wel eens gebeuren dat bij het bewegen een soort lag ontstaat waarbij de audio en geluid ook een lag geven.

Het lijkt het erop dat dit niet gebeurt met Firefox. Ook heb ik een tweede pc met een andere AMD kaart maar hier vooralsnog geen probleem :?

Gaat om een RX6600.
Secsytime 24 januari 2024 14:34
Zijn de issues voor de 6900 XT nou eindelijk gefixed?
BramT @Secsytime24 januari 2024 15:19
Je hebt het over "de issues", en ik ervaar "geen issues", dus... yep!

Tip: ben wat preciezer in je vraagstelling. En kijk ook even in de changelog enzo.

En check ook even site als reddit enzo. Daar komen in de comments al diverse ervaringen voorbij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BramT op 22 juli 2024 20:33]

Cybergt 26 januari 2024 11:10
Ik ervaar zelf veel stuttering in Battlefield 2042,drivers gewist met amdcleanuputility om daarna weer te installeren was geen oplossing.
Voorlopig weer op versie 23.12.1 hiermee ervaar ik geen problemen.
Dit op een 6650XT.
Changshan 26 januari 2024 19:15
Correctie! "De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen."

Dit staat juist bij de fixed issues!

Ik heb er ook gebruik van gemaakt. Maar had er zelf helaas niets aan. Mijn pc wordt geteisterd door continue reboots met vermelding van WHEA (ID18) in de event logger, een probleem dat losjes gelinkt kon worden aan recente GPU-updates (opvallende correlatie). Helaas is het nog steeds aan de gang.
Karbas @Changshan1 februari 2024 10:35
Sinds ik geüpdatet heb naar deze driver heb ik ook random restarts van mijn pc tijdens het gamen. Erg vervelend!
Changshan @Karbas2 februari 2024 08:15
Kijk even in de event viewer of je ten tijde van de crash een WHEA met de titel Cache Hierarchy Error kan vinden. Ben benieuwd! Ik heb inmiddels m'n mobo RMA gedaan.
Baardmeester 4 februari 2024 17:23
Ik had problemen met de Oculus rift s waarbij deze driver versie een groene "filter" op de headset geeft. Met een downgrade naar de december versie is het verholpen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

