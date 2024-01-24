AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.1.1 heeft AMD onder meer ondersteuning voor de spellen Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth en Tekken 8 toegevoegd. Verder is er Fluid Motion Frames, wat de kwaliteit van de video moet verbeteren. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

TEKKEN 8

New Product Support

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) - Boost FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience by adding frame generation technology to any DirectX 11 and 12 game.

AFMF improves performance by adding frame generation technology to AMD Radeon 700M, RX 6000, and RX 7000 series GPUs for notebook and desktop platforms. Up to 97% average increase in performance across select titles at 1080p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF. Up to 103% average increase in performance across select titles at 1440p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF.

AFMF preserves image quality by dynamically disabling frame generation during fast visual motion.

AMD Video Upscaling – Advanced video upscale algorithm to improve video playback image quality for AMD Radeon RX 7000 desktop series GPUs.

AMD Video Upscaling can be enabled within the Graphics tab to enjoy improved sharpness and clarity, for DirectX 11 applications such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Media Player, with resolution support up to 4K.

For more instructions on how to enable upscaling, please ensure that your version of AMD Software is up to date, and learn more here!

Additional Video Improvements

Content Adaptive Machine Learning (CAML) text detection has been updated to support up to 4K gaming for even greater clarity.

Various encoding support within AMD Software including AVC, HEVC and AV1 codecs have undergone additional optimizations to improve video encode quality.

AMD continues to work with partners to implement video enhancements into 3rd party apps; more updates to follow in upcoming drivers.

AMD Smart Technology Tab – Access the suite of great A+A features from one convenient location to maximize the power of your AMD-powered system.

AMD Assistant – Automatically enable or disable AMD Software features based on various situations for improved performance or battery life.

Support for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling has been expanded to Radeon RX 7600 series GPUs on Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer. Click here for more information.

Performance drop may be observed in some DirectML workloads.

Intermittent grey screen after driver upgrade with certain monitors (such as Nixeus NX-EDG274K) on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Graphics API metric may show as N/A in certain UWP applications.

Heavy stuttering may be experienced while playing Warframe and loading into a new area or starting a mission.

Black artifacts may be observed in smoke effects while playing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III.

Black texture flickering may be observed while playing Starfield on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5600 XT.

Intermittent install failure may be observed when using the factory reset setting.