Microsoft heeft versie 0.77.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Highlights
Known issues
- New utility: Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module - adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.
- Keyboard manager does not register low level hook if there are no remappings anymore.
- Added support for QOI file type in Peek.
- Added support for loading 3rd-party plugins with additional dependencies in PowerToys Run.
General
- There are some incompatibilities between Command Not Found and some PowerShell configurations. You can find about those in the #30818 issue.
AlwaysOnTop
- Bump WPF-UI package version to fix crashes related to theme changes. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed typo in version change notification.
- Code improvements and fixed silenced warnings introduced by upgrade to .NET 8.
- Update copyright year for 2024.
- Added setting to disable warning notifications about detecting an application running as Administrator.
Command Not Found
- Show notification when elevated app is in the foreground but AlwaysOnTop is running non-elevated.
Environment Variables
- Added a new utility: A Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. It adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.
FancyZones
- Fixed issue causing Environment Variables window not to appear as a foreground window.
File Explorer add-ons
- Fixed snapping specific apps (e.g. Facebook messenger). (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed behavior of Move newly created windows to current active monitor setting to keep maximize state on moving.
- Fixed issue causing FancyZones Editor layout window to be zoned.
Hosts File Editor
- Fixed WebView2 based previewers issue caused by the latest WebView update. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
Image Resizer
- Fixed issue causing settings not to be preserved on update.
Keyboard Manager
- Fixed crash caused by WpfUI ThemeWatcher. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
Peek
- Do not register low level hook if there are no remappings.
PowerToys Run
- Improved icon and title showing for previewed files.
- Added QOI file type support.
Quick Accent
- Fixed results list UI element height for different maximum number of results value. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed icon extraction for .lnk files. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed search box UI glitch when FlowDirection is RightToLeft. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed theme setting. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
- Fixed error reporting window UI issue.
- UI improvements and ability to show/hide plugins overview panel.
- Allow interaction with plugin hints.
- Switch to WPF-UI theme manager.
- Fixed issue causing 3rd party plugin's dependencies dll not being loaded properly.
- Added configurable font sizes.
- Changed the text color of plugin hints to improve the contrast when light theme is used.
- Fix scientific notation errors in Calculator plugin.
- Add URI/URL features to Value generator plugin.
Settings
- Moved Greek specific characters from All language set to Greek.
- Add more mathematical symbols.
Documentation
- Fixed exception occurring on theme change.
- Fix "What's new" icon.
- Remove obsolete UI Font icon properties.
- OOBE UI improvements.
- XAML Binding improvements.
- Fixed crash caused by ThemeListener constructor exceptions.
Development
- Improved docs for adding new languages to monaco.
- Update README.md to directly state x64 & ARM processor in requirements.
- Added Scoop plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
- Adopted XamlStyler for PowerToys Run source code.
- Consolidate Microsoft.Windows.SDK.BuildTools across solution.
- Upgraded Boost's lib to v1.84.
- Upgraded HelixToolkit packages to the latest versions.
- Updated sdl baselines.