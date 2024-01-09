Software-update: PowerToys 0.77.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.77.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New utility: Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module - adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.
  • Keyboard manager does not register low level hook if there are no remappings anymore.
  • Added support for QOI file type in Peek.
  • Added support for loading 3rd-party plugins with additional dependencies in PowerToys Run.
Known issues
  • There are some incompatibilities between Command Not Found and some PowerShell configurations. You can find about those in the #30818 issue.
General
  • Bump WPF-UI package version to fix crashes related to theme changes. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
  • Fixed typo in version change notification.
  • Code improvements and fixed silenced warnings introduced by upgrade to .NET 8.
  • Update copyright year for 2024.
  • Added setting to disable warning notifications about detecting an application running as Administrator.
AlwaysOnTop
  • Show notification when elevated app is in the foreground but AlwaysOnTop is running non-elevated.
Command Not Found
  • Added a new utility: A Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. It adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.
Environment Variables
  • Fixed issue causing Environment Variables window not to appear as a foreground window.
FancyZones
  • Fixed snapping specific apps (e.g. Facebook messenger). (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
  • Fixed behavior of Move newly created windows to current active monitor setting to keep maximize state on moving.
  • Fixed issue causing FancyZones Editor layout window to be zoned.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed WebView2 based previewers issue caused by the latest WebView update. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
Hosts File Editor
  • Fixed issue causing settings not to be preserved on update.
Image Resizer
  • Fixed crash caused by WpfUI ThemeWatcher. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
Keyboard Manager
  • Do not register low level hook if there are no remappings.
Peek
  • Improved icon and title showing for previewed files.
  • Added QOI file type support.
PowerToys Run
  • Fixed results list UI element height for different maximum number of results value. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
  • Fixed icon extraction for .lnk files. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
  • Fixed search box UI glitch when FlowDirection is RightToLeft. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
  • Fixed theme setting. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)
  • Fixed error reporting window UI issue.
  • UI improvements and ability to show/hide plugins overview panel.
  • Allow interaction with plugin hints.
  • Switch to WPF-UI theme manager.
  • Fixed issue causing 3rd party plugin's dependencies dll not being loaded properly.
  • Added configurable font sizes.
  • Changed the text color of plugin hints to improve the contrast when light theme is used.
  • Fix scientific notation errors in Calculator plugin.
  • Add URI/URL features to Value generator plugin.
Quick Accent
  • Moved Greek specific characters from All language set to Greek.
  • Add more mathematical symbols.
Settings
  • Fixed exception occurring on theme change.
  • Fix "What's new" icon.
  • Remove obsolete UI Font icon properties.
  • OOBE UI improvements.
  • XAML Binding improvements.
  • Fixed crash caused by ThemeListener constructor exceptions.
Documentation
  • Improved docs for adding new languages to monaco.
  • Update README.md to directly state x64 & ARM processor in requirements.
  • Added Scoop plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
Development
  • Adopted XamlStyler for PowerToys Run source code.
  • Consolidate Microsoft.Windows.SDK.BuildTools across solution.
  • Upgraded Boost's lib to v1.84.
  • Upgraded HelixToolkit packages to the latest versions.
  • Updated sdl baselines.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.77.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.77.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-01-2024 19:24
9 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

09-01-2024 • 19:24

9

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (9)

youridv1 9 januari 2024 19:35
de svg previewer is nog steeds borked :(

Dat is juist waar ik m voor moet hebben
Anonymoussaurus @youridv19 januari 2024 19:41
Ah, mooi, ben dus niet de enige. Bij mij werkt 'ie al niet sinds 0.76.x volgens mij. Heb net gereageerd bij iemand anders die eenzelfde soort issue heeft. Bij mij werken er wel meer extensies niet in de previewweergave... https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/issues/30828
youridv1 @Anonymoussaurus9 januari 2024 19:43
Het is al dik een jaar stuk https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/issues/19690

Ik heb voor mijn werk als software engineer soms een enorme directory met svg’s nodig die ik door moet zoeken. Werkt natuurlijk een stuk beter als je ze gewoon kunt previewen als thumbnail en de preview pane. Klein beetje een aparte usecase natuurlijk

Met de huidige versie van powertoys gaat mijn hele file explorer compleet kapot als ik die map open. Vroeger werkte het als een zonnetje. Tegenwoordig moet ik rebooten om mijn explorer weer bruikbaar te krijgen.

Ik kan powertoys hierdoor nieteens installeren op mijn workstation lol. Geen mouse without borders via powertoys voor mij i guess…

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 23 juli 2024 22:30]

CH4OS
@youridv19 januari 2024 20:40
Ik heb voor mijn werk als software engineer soms een enorme directory met svg’s nodig die ik door moet zoeken. Werkt natuurlijk een stuk beter als je ze gewoon kunt previewen als thumbnail en de preview pane. Klein beetje een aparte usecase natuurlijk
Volgens mij kan download: IrfanView 4.66 (al dan niet met de plugins) of een ander lichtgewicht image viewer, ook gewoon SVG's weergeven. Dan heb je in elk geval een alternatief en kun je tevens direct ook andere afbeeldingsformaten openen.
youridv1 @CH4OS9 januari 2024 21:33
kan dit thumbnails genereren voor in verkenner? Anders heb ik er weinig aan. SVG's weergeven in een window kan iedere webbrowser ook
CH4OS
@youridv110 januari 2024 00:37
Geen idee, maar je kunt wel sneller bladeren door een map met afbeeldingen (waaronder een map met svg's) door middel van de pijltjes toetsen ipv elke SVG apart te moeten aanklikken om het te openen met een browser.
S.Paternotte 9 januari 2024 22:04
Is dit wat je zoekt?
https://github.com/tibold/svg-explorer-extension
CH4OS
@S.Paternotte10 januari 2024 10:36
Aan dat project zijn al 4 jaar geen nieuwe releases of commits meer toegevoegd. Dat geeft op zich ook wel te denken of het project nog überhaupt actief is. Mogelijk is het gestopt doordat SVG thumbnail in Explorer support kwam in Powertoys.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 22:30]

S.Paternotte @CH4OS10 januari 2024 11:11
Met zijn vier jaar radiostilte werkt het gewoon en dat kan je van die PowerToys-tool niet zeggen. ;-)
(Hm, jammer. Ik kan hier geen schermopname toevoegen)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

