Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.11 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The final test phase for 24.1 is starting just as 23.7 strechtes towards its inevitable end of life. At the moment it is unlcear if this release will be the last one or not so we shall refrain from stating something that may not be true in the coming weeks. Of special note is the Python rewrite of the relevant FreeBSD certctl tool bits that are needed to register certificates in the system. It should be about 30 times faster now than it was before.