Versie 8.6.1 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.6.1 new features & bug-fixes: Updated to Scintilla 5.4.1 & Lexilla 5.3.0. (Implement #14375)

Fix a regression: the position in the previous session is now restored correctly in cloned document. (Fix #14164)

Fix a regression: customized extension in Style Configurator is now saved correctly. (Fix #14437)

Add an ability (disableLineCopyCutDelete.xml) to disable line copy/cut/delete when no selection is made. (Fix #14470, ref, ref))

Add an ability (noColumnToMultiSelect.xml) to disable column mode to multi-select mode. (Fix #14464, ref)

Fix deleting in column mode also delete an unexpected EOL. (Fix #14426)

Fix hidden results of long lines for Search results with “Find in…” commands. (Fix #12023)

Enhance Search-results by showing search options for “Find in…” commands. (Fix #14306)

Fix an issue: replacements are no longer duplicated (the 2nd time in cloned document) for “Replace in Opened Docs”. (Fix #14505)

Fix a regression to make F3 & Shift-F3 work again in Incremental Search. (Fix #14503)

Add document tab navigation commands: “First tab” & “Last tab”. (Fix #14416)

Add document tab commands: “Move to Start” & “Move to End” commands. (Fix #9525, #13982)

3 RTL new abilities: RTL per document, RTL per document remembered across the sessions & new attribute editZoneRTL=“no” in RTL localization files. (Fix #9665, #9950, #14385)

Enhance the “-loadingTime” command line parameter. (Fix #14472)

Enhance the performance: disable undo collection while loading a file. (Fix #14455)

Sort language list in the Preferences dialog. (Fix #14245)

Fix a visual glitch that occurred during multi-paste. (Fix #14410)

Fix confusing memory allocation error message. (Fix #14418)

Fix python wrong decorator attribute color. (Fix #5894)

Fix file status in “other view” is not detected. (Fix #14225)

Fix dropped file being opened in the wrong view. (Fix #14354)