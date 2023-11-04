Versie 8.7.1 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Fixed: Crash when selecting private key outside of ~/.ssh (macOS, Mac App Store)

Application scoped bookmark to access file outside of sandbox not saved (macOS, Mac App Store) (#15250)

Failure parsing expiration from cached temporary credentials in AWS CLI configuration from AWS SSO (S3) (#15257)

Unable to authenticate with S3 (Credentials from AWS Command Line Interface) connection profile (S3) (#15222)

Refreshed OAuth tokens not saved in credentials manager (Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Storage, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint) (#15309)

Failure saving OpenID Connect (OIDC) token in credentials manager (Windows)

Failure completing OAuth authentication flow (Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint) (Windows Store)