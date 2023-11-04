Software-update: Cyberduck 8.7.1

Cyberduck logo (75 pix) Versie 8.7.1 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Fixed:
  • Crash when selecting private key outside of ~/.ssh (macOS, Mac App Store)
  • Application scoped bookmark to access file outside of sandbox not saved (macOS, Mac App Store) (#15250)
  • Failure parsing expiration from cached temporary credentials in AWS CLI configuration from AWS SSO (S3) (#15257)
  • Unable to authenticate with S3 (Credentials from AWS Command Line Interface) connection profile (S3) (#15222)
  • Refreshed OAuth tokens not saved in credentials manager (Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Storage, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint) (#15309)
  • Failure saving OpenID Connect (OIDC) token in credentials manager (Windows)
  • Failure completing OAuth authentication flow (Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint) (Windows Store)

Versienummer 8.7.1.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Cyberduck
Download https://cyberduck.io/download/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (12)

DefaultError 4 november 2023 23:23
Goed (s)ftp progrmma met veel mogelijkheden. Middels een donatie is die ook baniervrij, je kunt em ook in de store baniervrij kopen. Met een donatie help je Cyberduck boven water te houden. It’s a real Swiss Army Tool.
Anoniem: 454358 @DefaultError5 november 2023 00:04
Goed (s)ftp progrmma met veel mogelijkheden. Middels een donatie is die ook baniervrij, je kunt em ook in de store baniervrij kopen. Met een donatie help je Cyberduck boven water te houden. It’s a real Swiss Army Tool.
sponsored text?
ik vind het vooral in alles net niet, en vooral het crashed meer dan geregeld. Ik zou het dan ook echt niet aanraden
crazyboy01 @Anoniem: 4543585 november 2023 02:33
Is vooral een van de oplossing met de betere looks en een wat 'noob' vriendelijke opzet, en vooral op Mac een heeele populaire naam hiervoor waar dat ook wel zwaar meetelt. Verder niet heel bijzonder en zeker doorgaans geen eerste keuze voor iemand die iets beter weet wat er moet gebeuren...
divvid @crazyboy015 november 2023 08:13
Als iemand die dagelijks forse bestanden heen en weet jast tussen macos en diverse linux servers ben ik nog geen bruikbare en onderhouden tool tegengekomen die beter werkt op Mx architectuur behalve dan misschien Commander One, maar helaas te duur voor bulk gebruik

Je hebt nog het niet onderhouden double commander en nog een paar net nietjes. We (systeem beheer) hebben serieus tijd gestoken in een goed alternatief
Tuurlijk rsync is superieur en gebruiken we ook bij grote bestanden, maar voor de meeste gebruikers niet fijn

Timo002 @divvid5 november 2023 08:56
Ik ben zelf nogal fan van Transmit (https://panic.com/transmit/). Die is wel betaald maar geeft mij veel meer structuur.
DefaultError @divvid5 november 2023 11:50
Rsync en in het verlenge rclone, zo ben ik er ook bij gekomen. Na MacOS 13 gaat het moeilijk worden om een bv. gdrive te mounten. Met Cyberduck lukt dat redelijk eenvoudig, en is klein simpel dus vlot.

Zocht al langer naar een mogelijkheid om cloudbased te werken op Linux. Die opzet is voor mij al een ardig end op weg;-)
synoniem @divvid5 november 2023 15:21
Ik gebruik zelf geen MacOS maar er is een gui programma for sync https://github.com/rsyncOSX/RsyncOSX. En voor linux bestaat GRsync.
DefaultError @synoniem5 november 2023 21:40
Thanx.
Luminair @crazyboy016 november 2023 14:24
geen eerste keuze voor iemand die iets beter weet wat er moet gebeuren
Hm, daar ben ik het niet helemaal mee eens. Voor meeste belangrijke zaken / scripted transfers gebruik ik gewoon de Bash terminal met Rsync of SCP. Maar als ik een GUI nodig heb of wil grijp ik toch makkelijk naar Cyberduck.
crazyboy01 @Luminair6 november 2023 22:44
Ben het zelf ook niet met die uitspraak eens als precies het woordje 'doorgaans' voor de zin wordt weggelaten, haha - die is namelijk belangrijk. Er zijn natuurlijk uitzonderingen, maar over het algemeen genomen is dit wel dé GUI die gebruikt wordt door mensen die zich vaak niet wagen aan scripts of een terminal.
DefaultError @Anoniem: 4543585 november 2023 11:44
Ik probeer een hint te geven maar die munt blijft niet zweven.
DefaultError @Anoniem: 4543585 november 2023 11:55
Ik zeg niet dat je deze moet kopen, het is wel een van de meer betaalbare app’s. Mocht je dit nodig hebben. “Als’t graaatis is is het goe”.

edit: +je

